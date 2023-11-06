Gary Sinise To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award From America Salutes You Concert For Gratitude

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Gary Sinise will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award from America Salutes You 2023 Concert For Gratitude. This live concert event is being filmed for national broadcast from the Fisher Center For The Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University on Friday (December 15) at 7 p.m. Alana Springsteen and War Hippies join the already announced lineup of Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) and Dustin Lynch co-hosting and performing. Lecrae, Clint Black joined by Lisa Hartman Black and daughter Lily Pearl Black, Charles Esten (“Nashville” TV star), Lee Greenwood, Jo Dee Messina, Craig Morgan (recently enlisted as an Army Reserve soldier,) Walker Hayes (sending a special performance for the event and cause) and Chasing DaVinci are all performing with additional special guest artists to be announced shortly.

For questions about tickets, please contact the Belmont Box Office at 615-460-2255 or tickets@belmont.edu.” One-of-a-kind, autographed instruments will be displayed in the lobby of the Fisher Center and will be available for purchase. Details on these items with photos, final costs and descriptions are on the ASY home page: https://americasalutesyou.org/

“Concert For Gratitude highlights all the best that America has to offer through the magical gift of music,” commented Bob Okun, Executive Producer of America Salutes You.

The fully produced show will air in January 2024 on network affiliates, national cable channels and streaming services across the U.S. and internationally.