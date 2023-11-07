Ashley Gorley Wins His 10th Country Songwriter Of The Year At The 61st Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, announced the winners of the 61st ASCAP Country Music Awards with country hitmaker Ashley Gorley claiming the Country Music Songwriter of the Year award for the 10th time.

With the win, Gorley extended his record as the ASCAP country songwriter with the most wins in history. Gorley wrote or co-wrote ten of the most performed country songs this year, including “Last Night,” “Everything I Love,” “One Thing at a Time,” “You Proof” “Thinkin’ Bout Me” (Morgan Wallen), “Gold” (Dierks Bentley), “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” (Cole Swindell), “What He Didn’t Do” (Carly Pearce), “Girl in Mine” (Parmalee) and “You Didn’t” (Brett Young).

Gorley also won the award for ASCAP Country Song of the Year, his third time to receive the honor for “You Proof” which was recorded by Morgan Wallen. The song is one of 70 #1 hits that Gorley has written over the course of his career.

Other winners for the night included Jordan Davis, who collected his first ASCAP Country Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year award and his hits “Next Thing You Know” and “What My World Spins Around” were also honored as most-performed songs.

Sony Music Publishing was named ASCAP Country Music Publisher of the Year and was the music publisher behind 21 of the year’s most performed songs, including “Heart Like a Truck” (Lainey Wilson), “Heartfirst” (Kelsea Ballerini), “Need a Favor” (Jelly Roll), “Next Thing You Know” (Jordan Davis), “What He Didn’t Do” (Carly Pearce), “Gold” (Dierks Bentley), “Everyone She Knows” (Kenny Chesney), “5 Foot 9” (Tyler Hubbard), “No Body” (Blake Shelton) and “You, Me, and Whiskey” (Justin Moore and Priscilla Block), among others.

The awards were presented during an exclusive invite-only gala in Nashville. Awards were presented by ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews, ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams, and ASCAP Vice President of Nashville Membership Mike Sistad.

A complete list of ASCAP Country Music Award winners can be found here: https://www.ascap.com/countryawards23.