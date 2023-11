The Eagles Long Goodbye Just Got A Little Longer

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Eagles expanded their “Long Goodbye” farewell tour with the announcement of new shows in the U.S. in early 2024.

The newly announced shows start at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs on January 16th and run through March 16th when The Eagles perform at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Newly announced shows also include the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Feb. 6; CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha on Feb. 10; the BOK Center in Tulsa on Feb. 13; the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Feb. 17′ and the Amway Center in Orlando on March 4th.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years,” the band said in a joint statement, announcing the new round of dates.

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on,” the statement continued.

Presales begin Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 10:00 AM local time and will run through Thursday, Nov. 16, at the close of business. General ticket on-sale for these shows starts Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 AM local time.