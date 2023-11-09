CD Baby Launches CDB Boost To Help Independent Songwriters Get Paid

(Hypebot) — CD Baby has launched CDB Boost to help independent songwriters with royalty collection and access to sync opportunities.

CDB Boost includes mechanical royalty collection via the Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC), non-interactive digital performance royalty collections from services like Pandora Radio and SiriusXM via SoundExchange, and inclusion in CD Baby’s sync licensing program.

With CDB Boost, CD Baby will automatically register users’ musical works with The MLC and SoundExchange and collect royalties on their behalf.

These are things that artists can do on their own, but for a one-time fee of $39.99 per single or album, CDB Boosts streamlines the process significantly.

“Our synergistic collaboration with the Mechanical Licensing Collective opens up new opportunities for us to fulfill our mission of serving independent creators by ensuring that songwriters who use our sound recording distribution services also receive their rightful digital audio mechanical royalties,” said Faryal Khan-Thompson, SVP of Marketing & Community Engagement at CD Baby, “while our inclusion of sync and SoundExchange further strengthens our commitment to fostering musicians success. Boost combines innovation, convenience, and unwavering dedication to bring change and elevate the independent songwriter community.”

These join CD Baby’s collaborations with Groover, Show.co, HearNow, Laylo, and Found.ee.

Learn more about CDB Boost here.