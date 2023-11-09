Lainey Wilson Wins Entertainer Of The Year At The 57 Annual CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — “Bell Bottom Country” star Lainey Wilson took top honors at the 2023 CMA Awards on Wednesday night, claiming the trophy for Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

As the night’s top winner, Wilson took to the stage to perform her hit “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” from her 2022 album, Bell Bottom Country, which also picked up a win for Album of the Year.

Up-and-coming country rapper Jelly Roll made his first appearance on the CMA Stage this year to perform his hit single “Need A Favor” with a little help from country legend Wynonna Judd. In addition to his performance, Jelly Roll was presented with the award for New Artist for 2023.

Tracy Chapman won the CMA Award for Song of the Year after Luke Bryan scored a hit with his take on Chapman’s classic “Fast Car” which she released under her own name in 1988.

Chris Stapleton and Carly Pearce wowed the audience with a duet of “We Don’t Fight Anymore” and Stapleton was named Male Vocalist of the Year for 2023.

Additional artists taking the CMA Awards stage tonight, for solo performances, included Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton, and The War And Treaty.

The late Jimmy Buffett was honored with an all-star tribute with Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band and Coral Reefer Band member Mac McAnally teaming up to perform a medley of Buffett’s hits including “A Pirate Looks at Forty” and “Margaritaville.”

The 57th annual CMA Awards took place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning once more returning as hosts for the event.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

• Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineer

• “Fast Car” – Luke Combs

• Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

• Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer and Mix Engineers

• Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

• Producer: Jay Joyce

• Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter

• “Fast Car”

• Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

• Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

• Brothers Osborne

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producers

• “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

• Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

• Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Director

• “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

• Director: Justin Clough

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Jelly Roll