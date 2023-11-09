30 Seconds To Mars’ Jared Leto Scales The Empire State Building

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Jared Leto, frontman for 30 Seconds To Mars, announced the band’s upcoming 2024 World Tour with a unique publicity stunt, climbing the outside of New York City’s iconic Empire State Building.

Leto’s vertiginous feat was one for the record books as he became the first person to legally scale the outside of the building, which was previously climbed, without permission, by the noted French urban climber, Alain Robert, in 1994.

According to Leto, he has been obsessed with the Empire State Building since he was a kid. When the 102-story tower opened in 1931 it was the world’s tallest building at 1,454 feet until 1970 when the first of the two World Trade Center towers was completed.

“The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day,” Leto said.

Leto, who is an avid climber, did not reach the pinnacle of the building, but reached the base of the building’s famed radio tower, approximately 1,300 feet over the city’s streets.

30 Seconds to Mars tour kicks off in Latin America with performances at Lollapalooza festivals in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil, as well as Estéreo Picnic in Colombia and Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival in Mexico.

The band then heads to Europe and Uk for a 28-date run in April, with an extensive North American segment scheduled for July and August and closing out with Australia and New Zealand in September.

30 Seconds to Mars is touring behind their sixth studio album, The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day, which was released on September 15th via Concord.