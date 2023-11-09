Wasserman Music Announces Four Senior Hires, Including Brad Goodman And Sam Bartlett

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Talent agency Wasserman Music announced the expansion of its senior team with the addition of four new executive hires.

Those hires include veteran agent Brad Goodman, who joins Wasserman’s Los Angeles office as Senior Vice President and Sam Bartlett, who joins the agency as New York-based Vice President, Casinos/Performing Arts Centers.

Goodman joins Team Wass after a long tenure at WME and he brings a client roster that includes Melissa Etheridge, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and Ziggy Marley, among others.

Sam Bartlett joins Wasserman Music’s growing Casinos & Performing Arts Centers team after stints in the comedy department at both CAA and ICM. In his new role at Wasserman, Bartlett will take point on representing the company’s roster for casino and PAC venues in the U.S. Southeast and Midwest regions, and in Central Canada.

Other new additions include Taryn Haight, who has been appointed to the newly created role of VP of Strategy, Electronic Music. In her new post, Haight will oversee brand and non-touring opportunities for Wasserman’s electronic music roster.

Haight joins Wasserman with more than a decade of experience, dance music marketing experience with a resume that includes roles at Ninja Tune, Warner Records and Ultra Record, and the incubator HiFi Labs where she most recently served as Head of Strategy.

Guy Mason joins Wasserman’s London offices as Legal Counsel, providing his expertise to the agency’s European Business Affairs team. Prior to Wasserman, Mason was a commercial and intellectual property solicitor at VCCP Group LLP, with a focus on advertising, marketing, branding, and data.

“Since the launch of Wasserman Music in 2021, we have always put a premium on our culture and on super-serving the artists we have the honor to represent around the world,” said Wasserman Music EVP & Managing Executive Lee Anderson. “The addition of Brad, Sam, Taryn, and Guy helps us continue to strengthen our organization and solidify our place as the premier global music representation agency.”