SZA Tops The List Of Nominees For The 2024 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Recording Academy officially announced the nominations for the 66th annual Grammy Awards, which will take place on Sunday, February 4th from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For 2024, SZA took top honors, earning nine nominations for her chart-topping album, “SOS,” including picks for both album, and song of the year.

SZA was trailed closely by a group that includes Victoria Monét, who was nominated for seven potential Grammys, followed by Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, who each earned six nods for 2024.

Winners will be selected during a multi-stage voting process with the final round of voting set to conclude on January 4th.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will air live on the CBS television network and stream on Paramount, either live for Showtime subscribers, or on demand the next day for the hoi polloi.

1. Record Of The Year

Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

Worship

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste, Jon Bellion, Pete Nappi & Tenroc, producers; Serban Ghenea & Pete Nappi, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

Not Strong Enough

boygenius

boygenius & Catherine Marks, producers; Owen Lantz, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit & Sarah Tudzin, engineers/mixers; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer

Flowers

Miley Cyrus

Kid Harpoon & Tyler Johnson, producers; Michael Pollack, Brian Rajaratnam & Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers/mixers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer

What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, producers; Billie Eilish, Rob Kinelski & FINNEAS, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

On My Mama

Victoria Monét

Deputy, Dernst Emile II & Jeff Gitelman, producers; Patrizio Pigliapoco & Todd Robinson, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Vampire

Olivia Rodrigo

Dan Nigro, producer; Serban Ghenea, Michael Harris, Chris Kasych, Daniel Nigro & Dan Viafore, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Anti-Hero

Taylor Swift

Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, producers; Jack Antonoff, Serban Ghenea, Laura Sisk & Lorenzo Wolff, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Kill Bill

SZA

Rob Bisel & Carter Lang, producers; Rob Bisel, engineer/mixer; Dale Becker, mastering engineer

2. Album Of The Year

Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with 20% or more playing time of the album.

World Music Radio

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste, Jon Bellion, Nick Cooper, Pete Nappi & Tenroc, producers; Jon Batiste, Pete Nappi, Kaleb Rollins, Laura Sisk & Marc Whitmore, engineers/mixers; Jon Batiste, Jon Bellion, Jason Cornet & Pete Nappi, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

the record

boygenius

boygenius & Catherine Marks, producers; Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit & Sarah Tudzin, engineers/mixers; Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer

Endless Summer Vacation

Miley Cyrus

Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson & Mike Will Made-It, producers; Pièce Eatah, Craig Frank, Paul David Hager, Stacy Jones, Brian Rajaratnam & Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers/mixers; Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein, Thomas Hull, Tyler Johnson, Michael Len Williams II & Michael Pollack, songwriters; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Lana Del Rey

Jack Antonoff, Zach Dawes, Lana Del Rey & Drew Erickson, producers; Jack Antonoff, Michael Harris, Dean Reid & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Mike Hermosa, songwriters; Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineer

The Age Of Pleasure

Janelle Monáe

Sensei Bueno, Nate “Rocket” Wonder & Nana Kwabena, producers; Mick Guzauski, Nate “Rocket” Wonder, Jayda Love, Janelle Monáe & Yáng Tan, engineers/mixers; Jarrett Goodly, Nathaniel Irvin III, Janelle Monáe Robinson & Nana Kwabena Tuffuor, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

GUTS

Olivia Rodrigo

Daniel Nigro, producer; Serban Ghenea, Sterling Laws, Mitch McCarthy, Daniel Nigro, Dave Schiffman, Mark “Spike” Stent, Sam Stewart & Dan Viafore, engineers/mixers; Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Midnights

Taylor Swift

Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, producers; Jack Antonoff, Zem Audu, Serban Ghenea, David Hart, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Ken Lewis, Michael Riddleberger, Laura Sisk & Evan Smith, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

SOS

SZA

Rob Bisel, ThankGod4Cody & Carter Lang, producers; Rob Bisel, engineer/mixer; Rob Bisel, Cody Fayne, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters; Dale Becker, mastering engineer

3. Song Of The Year

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

A&W

Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

Anti-Hero

Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Butterfly

Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

Flowers

Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

Kill Bill

Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

Vampire

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

4. Best New Artist

This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War And Treaty

5. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

Jack Antonoff

• Being Funny In A Foreign Language (The 1975) (A)

• Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (Lana Del Rey) (A)

• Midnights (Taylor Swift) (A)

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

• JAGUAR II (Victoria Monét) (A)

Hit-Boy

• Bus Stop (Don Toliver Featuring Brent Faiyaz) (T)

• Just Face It (Dreamville With Blxst) (T)

• Kings Disease III (Nas) (A)

• Magic 3 (Nas) (A)

• Magic 2 (Nas) (A)

• Slipping Into Darkness (Hit-Boy & The Alchemist) (S)

• Surf Or Drown Vol. 1 (Hit-Boy) (A)

• Surf Or Drown Vol. 2 (Hit-Boy) (A)

• Victims & Villains (Musiq Soulchild & Hit-Boy) (A)

• Metro Boomin

• Am I Dreaming (Metro Boomin Featuring Roisee & A$AP Rocky) (S)

• Calling (Metro Boomin Featuring NAV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Swae Lee) (S)

• Creepin’ (Metro Boomin Featuring 21 Savage & The Weeknd) (S)

• More M’s (Drake & 21 Savage) (S)

• Oh U Went (Young Thug Featuring Drake) (S)

• Superhero (Heroes & Villains) (Metro Boomin, Future & Chris Brown) (S)

• Til Further Notice (Travis Scott Featuring James Blake & 21 Savage) (S)

• Trance (Metro Boomin Featuring Travis Scott & Young Thug) (S)

• War Bout It (Lil Durk Featuring 21 Savage) (S)

• Daniel Nigro

• Casual (Chappell Roan) (S)

• Divide (Dermot Kennedy) (S)

• Guts (Olivia Rodrigo) (A)

• Hot To Go! (Chappell Roan) (S)

• Kaleidoscope (Chappell Roan) (S)

• Red Wine Supernova (Chappell Roan) (S)

• Welcome To My Island (Caroline Polachek) (S)

6. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

A Songwriter’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

Edgar Barrera

• Cuestion De Tiempo (Don Omar) (T)

• Falsa Alarma (En Vivo) (Grupo Firme) (T)

• Gucci Los Paños (Karol G) (T)

• La Despedida (Christian Nodal) (T)

• Mi Ex Tenía Razón (Karol G) (T)

• Que Vuelvas (Various Artists) (T)

• Un Cumbión Dolido (Christian Nodal) (T)

• un x100to (Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny) (T)

• Yo Pr1mero (Rels B) (S)

Jessie Jo Dillon

• Buried (Brandy Clark) (T)

• Girl In The Mirror (Megan Moroney) (T)

• Halfway To Hell (Jelly Roll) (T)

• I Just Killed A Man (Catie Offerman) (S)

• Memory Lane (Old Dominion) (S)

• Neon Cowgirl (Dan + Shay) (T)

• screen (HARDY) (T)

• The Town In Your Heart (Lori McKenna) (T)

• Up Above The Clouds (Cecilia’s Song) (Brandy Clark) (T)

Shane McAnally

• Come Back To Me (Brandy Clark) (S)

• Good With Me (Walker Hayes) (S)

• He’s Never Gunna Change (Lauren Daigle) (S)

• I Should Have Married You (Old Dominion) (S)

• Independently Owned (Alex Newell & Original Broadway Cast of Shucked) (S)

• Never Grow Up (Niall Horan) (S)

• Start Nowhere (Sam Hunt) (S)

• Walmart (Sam Hunt) (S)

• We Don’t Fight Anymore (Carly Pearce & Chris Stapleton) (S)

Theron Thomas

• All My Life (Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole) (S)

• Been Thinking (Tyla) (S)

• Cheatback (Chlöe & Future) (T)

• How We Roll (Ciara & Chris Brown) (S)

• Make Up Your Mind (Cordae) (S)

• Pretty Girls Walk (Big Boss Vette) (S)

• Seven (Jung Kook & Latto) (S)

• Told Ya (Chlöe & Missy Elliot) (T)

• You And I (Sekou) (T)

Justin Tranter

• Gemini Moon (Reneé Rapp) (T)

• Honey! (Are U Coming?) (Måneskin) (S)

• I Want More (Marisa Davila & Cast Of Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies) (S)

• Jersey (Baby Tate) (S)

• A Little Bit Happy (TALK) (S)

• Pretty Girls (Reneé Rapp) (S)

• River (Miley Cyrus) (S)

Field 1: Pop & Dance/Electronic Music

7. Best Pop Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

Flowers

Miley Cyrus

Paint The Town Red

Doja Cat

What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] Billie Eilish

Vampire

Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero

Taylor Swift

8. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

Thousand Miles

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile

Candy Necklace

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste

Never Felt So Alone

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish

Karma

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice

Ghost In The Machine

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

9. Best Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new pop vocal recordings.

Chemistry

Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation

Miley Cyrus

GUTS

Olivia Rodrigo

– (Subtract)

Ed Sheeran

Midnights

Taylor Swift

10. Best Dance/Electronic Recording

For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

Blackbox Life Recorder 21F

Aphex Twin

Richard D James, producer; Richard D James, mixer

Loading

James Blake

James Blake & Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer

Higher Than Ever Before

Disclosure

Cirkut, Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer

Strong

Romy & Fred again..

Fred again.., Stuart Price & Romy, producers; Fred again.. & Stuart Price, mixers

Rumble

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

Fred again.. & Skrillex, producers; Skrillex, mixer

11. Best Pop Dance Recording

For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

Baby Don’t Hurt Me

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

Johnny Goldstein, Toby Green, David Guetta & Mike Hawkins, producers; Serban Ghenea, mixer

Miracle

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

Burns & Calvin Harris, producers; Calvin Harris, mixer

Padam Padam

Kylie Minogue

Lostboy, producer; Guy Massey, mixer

One In A Million

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

Burns & David Guetta, producers; Serban Ghenea, mixer

Rush

Troye Sivan

Styalz Fuego, Novodor & Zhone, producers; Alex Ghenea, mixer

12. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

Playing Robots Into Heaven

James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling

The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Fred again..

Kx5

Kx5

Quest For Fire

Skrillex

Field 2: Rock, Metal & Alternative Music

13. Best Rock Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

Sculptures Of Anything Goes

Arctic Monkeys

More Than A Love Song

Black Pumas

Not Strong Enough

Boygenius

Rescued

Foo Fighters

Lux Æterna

Metallica

14. Best Metal Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.

Bad Man

Disturbed

Phantom Of The Opera

Ghost

72 Seasons

Metallica

Hive Mind

Slipknot

Jaded

Spiritbox

15. Best Rock Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Angry

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Emotion Sickness

Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)

Not Strong Enough

Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)

Rescued

Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

16. Best Rock Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

But Here We Are

Foo Fighters

Starcatcher

Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons

Metallica

This Is Why

Paramore

In Times New Roman…

Queens Of The Stone Age

17. Best Alternative Music Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative Alternative music recordings.

Belinda Says

Alvvays

Body Paint

Arctic Monkeys

Cool About It

boygenius

A&W

Lana Del Rey

This Is Why

Paramore

18. Best Alternative Music Album

Vocal or Instrumental.

The Car

Arctic Monkeys

The Record

boygenius

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island

Gorillaz

I Inside The Old Year Dying

PJ Harvey

Field 3: R&B, Rap & Spoken Word Poetry

19. Best R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

Summer Too Hot

Chris Brown

Back To Love

Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley

ICU

Coco Jones

How Does It Make You Feel

Victoria Monét

Kill Bill

SZA

20. Best Traditional R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

Simple

Babyface Featuring Coco Jones

Lucky

Kenyon Dixon

Hollywood

Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

Good Morning

PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol

Love Language

SZA

21. Best R&B Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Angel

Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)

Back To Love

Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)

ICU

Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)

On My Mama

Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

Snooze

Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)

22. Best Progressive R&B Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly recorded progressive vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

Since I Have A Lover

6LACK

The Love Album: Off The Grid

Diddy

Nova

Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy

The Age Of Pleasure

Janelle Monáe

SOS

SZA

23. Best R&B Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new R&B recordings.

Girls Night Out

Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

Coco Jones

Special Occasion

Emily King

JAGUAR II

Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP

Summer Walker

24. Best Rap Performance

For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

The Hillbillies

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Love Letter

Black Thought

Rich Flex

Drake & 21 Savage

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS

Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane

Players

Coi Leray

25. Best Melodic Rap Performance

For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

Sittin’ On Top Of The World

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

Attention

Doja Cat

Spin Bout U

Drake & 21 Savage

All My Life

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

Low

SZA

26. Best Rap Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Attention

Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

Barbie World [From Barbie The Album] Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

Just Wanna Rock

Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

Rich Flex

Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS

Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)

27. Best Rap Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new rap recordings.

Her Loss

Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL

Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLIANS

Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III

Nas

UTOPIA

Travis Scott

28. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new spoken word poetry recordings.

A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited

Queen Sheba

For Your Consideration’24 -The Album

Prentice Powell and Shawn William

Grocery Shopping With My Mother

Kevin Powell

The Light Inside

J. Ivy

When The Poems Do What They Do

Aja Monet

Field 4: Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental & Musical Theater

29. Best Jazz Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative jazz recordings.

Movement 18′ (Heroes)

Jon Batiste

Basquiat

Lakecia Benjamin

Vulnerable (Live)

Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté

But Not For Me

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Tight

Samara Joy

30. Best Jazz Vocal Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.

For Ella 2

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Alive At The Village Vanguard

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Lean In

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke

Mélusine

Cécile McLorin Salvant

How Love Begins

Nicole Zuraitis

31. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.

The Source

Kenny Barron

Phoenix

Lakecia Benjamin

Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

Adam Blackstone

The Winds Of Change

Billy Childs

Dream Box

Pat Metheny

32. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.

The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla

Dynamic Maximum Tension

Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society

Basie Swings The Blues

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Olympians

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest

The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Mingus Big Band

33. Best Latin Jazz Album

For vocal or instrumental albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.

Quietude

Eliane Elias

My Heart Speaks

Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

Vox Humana

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cometa

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente

El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

34. Best Alternative Jazz Album

For vocal or instrumental albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new Alternative jazz recordings.

Love In Exile

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion

Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live At The Piano

Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book

Meshell Ndegeocello

35. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Liz Callaway

Pieces Of Treasure

Rickie Lee Jones

Bewitched

Laufey

Holidays Around The World

Pentatonix

Only The Strong Survive

Bruce Springsteen

Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

(Various Artists)

36. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new contemporary instrumental recordings.

As We Speak

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

On Becoming

House Of Waters

Jazz Hands

Bob James

The Layers

Julian Lage

All One

Ben Wendel

37. Best Musical Theater Album

For albums containing greater than 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principal vocalist(s), and the album producer(s) of 50% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of 50 % or more of a score of a new recording are eligible for an Award if any previous recording of said score has not been nominated in this category.

Kimberly Akimbo

John Clancy, David Stone & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; David Lindsay-Abaire, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Parade

Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen & Ben Platt, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer & lyricist (2023 Broadway Cast)

Shucked

Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally & Billy Jay Stein, producers; Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Some Like It Hot

Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks & NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen & Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

Annaleigh Ashford & Josh Groban, principal vocalists; Thomas Kail & Alex Lacamoire, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2023 Broadway Cast)

Field 5: Country & American Roots Music

38. Best Country Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

In Your Love

Tyler Childers

Buried

Brandy Clark

Fast Car

Luke Combs

The Last Thing On My Mind

Dolly Parton

White Horse

Chris Stapleton

39. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

High Note

Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings

Nobody’s Nobody

Brothers Osborne

I Remember Everything

Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves

Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

Save Me

Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson

We Don’t Fight Anymore

Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton

40. Best Country Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Buried

Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)

I Remember Everything

Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)

In Your Love

Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)

Last Night

John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)

White Horse

Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

41. Best Country Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new country recordings.

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat

Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan

Rustin’ In The Rain

Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country

Lainey Wilson

42. Best American Roots Performance

For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).

Butterfly

Jon Batiste

Heaven Help Us All

The Blind Boys Of Alabama

Inventing The Wheel

Madison Cunningham

You Louisiana Man

Rhiannon Giddens

Eve Was Black

Allison Russell

43. Best Americana Performance

For new vocal or instrumental Americana performance. Award to the artist(s).

Friendship

The Blind Boys Of Alabama

Help Me Make It Through The Night

Tyler Childers

Dear Insecurity

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

King Of Oklahoma

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

The Returner

Allison Russell

44. Best American Roots Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Blank Page

Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War And Treaty)

California Sober

Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson)

Cast Iron Skillet

Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)

Dear Insecurity

Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile)

The Returner

Drew Lindsay, JT Nero & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

45. Best Americana Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

Brandy Clark

Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions

Rodney Crowell

You’re The One

Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

The Returner

Allison Russell

46. Best Bluegrass Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Sam Bush

Lovin’ Of The Game

Michael Cleveland

Mighty Poplar

Mighty Poplar

Bluegrass

Willie Nelson

Me/And/Dad

Billy Strings

City Of Gold

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

47. Best Traditional Blues Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.

Ridin’

Eric Bibb

The Soul Side Of Sipp

Mr. Sipp

Life Don’t Miss Nobody

Tracy Nelson

Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge

John Primer

All My Love For You

Bobby Rush

48. Best Contemporary Blues Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.

Death Wish Blues

Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton

Healing Time

Ruthie Foster

Live In London

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Blood Harmony

Larkin Poe

LaVette!

Bettye LaVette

49. Best Folk Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.

Traveling Wildfire

Dom Flemons

I Only See The Moon

The Milk Carton Kids

Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live] Joni Mitchell

Celebrants

Nickel Creek

Jubilee

Old Crow Medicine Show

Seven Psalms

Paul Simon

Folkocracy

Rufus Wainwright

50. Best Regional Roots Music Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.

New Beginnings

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band

Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers

Live: Orpheum Theater Nola

Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

Made In New Orleans

New Breed Brass Band

Too Much To Hold

New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Live At The Maple Leaf

The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Field 6: Gospel & Contemporary Christian Music

51. Best Gospel Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

God Is Good

Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey, Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra Valencia Sheard & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters

Feel Alright (Blessed)

Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, William Weatherspoon, Juan Winans & Marvin L. Winans, songwriters

Lord Do It For Me (Live)

Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez & Kerry Douglas, songwriters

God Is

Melvin Crispell III

All Things

Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

52. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian music single or track, (including pop, rap/hip-hop, Latin, or rock.)

Believe

Blessing Offor; Hank Bentley & Blessing Offor, songwriters

Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live] Cody Carnes

Thank God I Do

Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle & Jason Ingram, songwriters

Love Me Like I Am

for KING & COUNTRY Featuring Jordin Sparks

Your Power

Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

God Problems

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Daniel Bashta, Chris Davenport, Ryan Ellis & Naomi Raine, songwriters

53. Best Gospel Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

I Love You

Erica Campbell

Hymns (Live)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The Maverick Way

Maverick City Music

My Truth

Jonathan McReynolds

All Things New: Live In Orlando

Tye Tribbett

54. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, Latin, or rock recordings.

My Tribe

Blessing Offor

Emanuel

Da’ T.R.U.T.H.

Lauren Daigle

Lauren Daigle

Church Clothes 4

Lecrae

I Believe

Phil Wickham

55. Best Roots Gospel Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

Tribute To The King

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet

Echoes Of The South

Blind Boys Of Alabama

Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times

Becky Isaacs Bowman

Meet Me At The Cross

Brian Free & Assurance

Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light

Gaither Vocal Band

Field 7: Latin, Global, Reggae & New Age, Ambient, or Chant

56. Best Latin Pop Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.

La Cuarta Hoja

Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

AleMor

A Ciegas

Paula Arenas

La Neta

Pedro Capó

Don Juan

Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1)

Gaby Moreno

57. Best Música Urbana Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new Música Urbana recordings.

SATURNO

Rauw Alejandro

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

Karol G

DATA

Tainy

58. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new Latin rock or alternative recordings.

MARTÍNEZ

Cabra

Leche De Tigre

Diamante Eléctrico

Vida Cotidiana

Juanes

De Todas Las Flores

Natalia Lafourcade

EADDA9223

Fito Paez

59. Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.

Bordado A Mano

Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez

Lila Downs

Motherflower

Flor De Toloache

Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes

Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS

Peso Pluma

60. Best Tropical Latin Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.

Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Voy A Ti

Luis Figueroa

Niche Sinfónico

Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia

VIDA

Omara Portuondo

MIMY & TONY

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Carlos Vives

61. Best Global Music Performance

For new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings.

Shadow Forces

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily

Alone

Burna Boy

FEEL

Davido

Milagro Y Disastre

Silvana Estrada

Abundance In Millets

Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi)

Pashto

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

Todo Colores

Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas

62. Best African Music Performance

Amapiano

ASAKE & Olamide

City Boys

Burna Boy

UNAVAILABLE

Davido Featuring Musa Keys

Rush

Ayra Starr

Water

Tyla

63. Best Global Music Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Global Music recordings.

Epifanías

Susana Baca

History

Bokanté

I Told Them…

Burna Boy

Timeless

Davido

This Moment

Shakti

64. Best Reggae Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new reggae recordings.

Born For Greatness

Buju Banton

Simma

Beenie Man

Cali Roots Riddim 2023

Collie Buddz

No Destroyer

Burning Spear

Colors Of Royal

Julian Marley & Antaeus

65. Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.

Aquamarine

Kirsten Agresta-Copely

Moments Of Beauty

Omar Akram

Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks)

Ólafur Arnalds

Ocean Dreaming Ocean

David Darling & Hans Christian

So She Howls

Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality And The Scorchio Quartet

Field 8: Children’s, Comedy, Audio Books, Visual Media & Music Video/Film

66. Best Children’s Music Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

Ahhhhh!

Andrew & Polly

Ancestars

Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon

Hip Hope For Kids!

DJ Willy Wow!

Taste The Sky

Uncle Jumbo

We Grow Together Preschool Songs

123 Andrés

67. Best Comedy Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new recordings.

I Wish You Would

Trevor Noah

I’m An Entertainer

Wanda Sykes

Selective Outrage

Chris Rock

Someone You Love

Sarah Silverman

What’s In A Name?

Dave Chappelle

68. Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Big Tree

Meryl Streep

Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder

William Shatner

The Creative Act: A Way Of Being

Rick Rubin

It’s Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism

Senator Bernie Sanders

The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Michelle Obama

69. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to the principal artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).

AURORA

(Daisy Jones & The Six)

Barbie The Album

(Various Artists)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By

(Various Artists)

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

(Various Artists)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Weird Al Yankovic

70. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, or other visual media.

Barbie

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Fabelmans

John Williams, composer

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

John Williams, composer

Oppenheimer

Ludwig Göransson, composer

71. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, video games and other interactive media.

Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II

Sarah Schachner, composer

God Of War Ragnarök

Bear McCreary, composer

Hogwarts Legacy

Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, composers

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory, composers

72. Best Song Written For Visual Media

A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

Barbie World [From “Barbie The Album”] Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

Dance The Night [From “Barbie The Album”] Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

I’m Just Ken [From “Barbie The Album”] Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)

Lift Me Up [From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By”] Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

What Was I Made For? [From “Barbie The Album”] Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

73. Best Music Video

Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

I’m Only Sleeping

(The Beatles)

Em Cooper, video director; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin & Laura Thomas, video producers

In Your Love

Tyler Childers

Bryan Schlam, video director; Kacie Barton, Silas House, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thornton & Whitney Wolanin, video producers

What Was I Made For

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers

Count Me Out

Kendrick Lamar

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

Rush

Troye Sivan

Gordon Von Steiner, video director; Kelly McGee, video producer

74. Best Music Film

For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

Moonage Daydream

(David Bowie)

Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer

How I’m Feeling Now

Lewis Capaldi

Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis & Alice Rhodes, video producers

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

Kendrick Lamar

Mike Carson, Dave Free & Mark Ritchie, video directors; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

I Am Everything

(Little Richard)

Lisa Cortés, video director; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman & Liz Yale Marsh, video producers

Dear Mama

(Tupac Shakur)

Allen Hughes, video director; Joshua Garcia, Loren Gomez, James Jenkins & Stef Smith, video producers

Field 9: Package, Notes & Historical

75. Best Recording Package

The Art Of Forgetting

Caroline Rose, art director (Caroline Rose)

Cadenza 21′

Hsing-Hui Cheng, art director (Ensemble Cadenza 21′)

Electrophonic Chronic

Perry Shall, art director (The Arcs)

Gravity Falls

Iam8bit, art director (Brad Breeck)

Migration

Yu Wei, art director (Leaf Yeh)

Stumpwork

Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck, art directors (Dry Cleaning)

76. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel

Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy & Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk Hotel)

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project

Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists)

Gieo

Duy Dao, art director (Ngot)

Inside: Deluxe Box Set

Bo Burnham & Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham)

Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)

77. Best Album Notes

Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live)

Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy)

I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn

Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Howdy Glenn)

Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions

Vik Sohonie, album notes writer (Iftin Band)

Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971

Jeff Place & John Troutman, album notes writers (Various Artists)

Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker, album notes writers (Various Artists)

78. Best Historical Album

Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Steve Addabbo, Greg Calbi, Steve Fallone, Chris Shaw & Mark Wilder, mastering engineers (Bob Dylan)

The Moaninest Moan Of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922 Colin Hancock, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; Richard Martin, restoration engineer (Various Artists)

Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971

Jeff Place & John Troutman, compilation producers; Randy LeRoy & Charlie Pilzer, mastering engineers; Mike Petillo & Charlie Pilzer, restoration engineers (Various Artists)

Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Laurie Anderson, Don Fleming, Jason Stern, Matt Sulllivan & Hal Willner, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer; John Baldwin, restoration engineer (Lou Reed)

Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Robert Gordon, Deanie Parker, Cheryl Pawelski, Michele Smith & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves, restoration engineer (Various Artists)

Field 10: Production, Engineering, Composition & Arrangement

79. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You

Macks Faulkron, Daniel Harle, Caroline Polachek & Geoff Swan, engineers; Mike Bozzi & Chris Gehringer, mastering engineers (Caroline Polachek)

History

Nic Hard, engineer; Dave McNair, mastering engineer (Bokanté)

JAGUAR II

John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio “Teezio” Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Victoria Monét)

Multitudes

Michael Harris, Robbie Lackritz, Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers (Feist)

The Record

Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit & Sarah Tudzin, engineers; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer (boygenius)

80. Best Engineered Album, Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

The Blue Hour

Patrick Dillett, Mitchell Graham, Jesse Lewis, Kyle Pyke, Andrew Scheps & John Weston, engineers; Helge Sten, mastering engineer (Shara Nova & A Far Cry)

Contemporary American Composers

David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Fandango

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor

Christopher Moretti & John Weston, engineers; Shauna Barravecchio & Jesse Lewis, mastering engineers (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry)

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Field 10: Production, Engineering, Composition & Arrangement

81. Producer Of The Year, Classical

A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

David Frost

The American Project (Yuja Wang, Teddy Abrams, Louisville Orchestra) (A)

Arc II – Ravel, Brahms, Shostakovich (Orion Weiss) (A)

Blanchard: Champion (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Latonia Moore, Ryan Speedo Green, Eric Owens, Stephanie Blythe, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A)

Contemporary American Composers (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) (A)

The Guitar Player (Mattias Schulstad) (A)

Mysterium (Anne Akiko Meyers, Grant Gershon & Los Angeles Master Chorale) (A)

Verdi: Rigoletto (Daniele Rustioni, Piotr Beczala, Quinn Kelsey, Rosa Feola, Varduhi Abrahamyan, Andrea Mastroni, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A)

Morten Lindberg

An Old Hall Ladymass (Catalina Vicens & Trio Mediæval) (A)

Thoresen: Lyden Av Arktis – La Terra Meravigliosa (Christian Kluxen & Arktisk Filharmoni) (A)

The Trondheim Concertos (Sigurd Imsen & Baroque Ensemble Of The Trondheim Symphony Orchestra) (A)

Yggdrasil (Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus) (A)

Dmitriy Lipay

Adès: Dante (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) (A) Fandango (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers & Los Angeles Philharmonic) (A)

Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Philadelphia Orchestra) (A)

Rachmaninoff: The Piano Concertos & Paganini Rhapsody (Yuja Wang, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) (A)

Walker: Lyric For Strings; Folksongs For Orchestra; Lilacs For Voice & Orchestra; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (Asher Fisch & Seattle Symphony) (A)

Elaine Martone

Ascenso (Santiago Cañón-Valencia) (A)

Berg: Three Pieces From Lyric Suite; Strauss: Suite From Der Rosenkavalier (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Between Breaths (Third Coast Percussion) (A)

Difficult Grace (Seth Parker Woods) (A)

Man Up / Man Down (Constellation Men’s Ensemble) (A)

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Rachmaninoff & Gershwin: Transcriptions By Earl Wild (John Wilson) (A)

Sirventés – Music From The Iranian Female Composers Association (Brian Thornton, Katherine Bormann, Alicia Koelz, Eleisha Nelson, Amahl Arulanadam & Nathan Petipas) (A)

Walker: Antifonys; Lilacs; Sinfonias Nos. 4 & 5 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Brian Pidgeon

Fuchs: Orchestral Works, Vol. 1 (John Wilson & Sinfonia Of London) (A)

Music For Strings (John Wilson & Sinfonia Of London) (A)

Nielsen: Violin Concerto; Symphony No. 4 (James Ehnes, Edward Gardner & Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra) (A)

Pierre Sancan – A Musical Tribute (Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, Yan Pascal Tortelier & BBC Philharmonic) (A)

Poulenc: Orchestral Works (Bramwell Tovey & BBC Concert Orchestra) (A)

Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3; Voclaise; The Isle Of The Dead (John Wilson & Sinfonia Of London) (A)

Schubert: Symphonies, Vol. 3 (Edward Gardner & City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra) (A)

Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 12 & 15 (John Storgårds & BBC Philharmonic) (A)

Tchaikovsky: Orchestral Works (Alpesh Chauhan & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra) (A)

82. Best Remixed Recording

(A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.)

Alien Love Call

BADBADNOTGOOD, remixers (Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD Featuring Blood Orange)

New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)

Dom Dolla, remixer (Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)

Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, remixer (Lane 8)

Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode)

Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)

Terry Hunter, remixer (Mariah Carey)

83. Best Immersive Audio Album

For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released for physical sale or on an eligible streaming or download service and must provide a new immersive mix of four or more channels. Award to the immersive mix engineer, immersive producer (if any) and immersive mastering engineer (if any).

Act 3 (Immersive Edition)

Ryan Ulyate, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ryan Ulyate, immersive producer (Ryan Ulyate)

Blue Clear Sky

Chuck Ainlay, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Chuck Ainlay, immersive producer (George Strait)

The Diary Of Alicia Keys

George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Alicia Keys & Ann Mincieli, immersive producers (Alicia Keys)

God Of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack)

Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Peter Scaturro & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Bear McCreary)

Silence Between Songs

Aaron Short, immersive mastering engineer (Madison Beer)

84. Best Instrumental Composition

A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.

Amerikkan Skin

Lakecia Benjamin, composer (Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Angela Davis)

Can You Hear The Music

Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson)

Cutey And The Dragon

Gordon Goodwin & Raymond Scott, composers (Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)

Helena’s Theme

John Williams, composer (John Williams)

Motion

Edgar Meyer, composer (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)

85. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Angels We Have Heard On High

Nkosilathi Emmanuel Sibanda, arranger (Just 6)

Can You Hear The Music

Ludwig Göransson, arranger (Ludwig Göransson)

Folsom Prison Blues

John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin & Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel)

I Remember Mingus

Hilario Duran, arranger (Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera)

Paint It Black

Esin Aydingoz, Chris Bacon & Alana Da Fonseca, arrangers (Wednesday Addams)

86. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.



April In Paris

Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)

Com Que Voz (Live)

John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Metropole Orkest)

Fenestra

Godwin Louis, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning

Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Jacob Collier)

Lush Life

Kendric McCallister, arranger (Samara Joy)

Field 11: Classical

87. Best Orchestral Performance

Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.

Adès: Dante

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces

Karina Canellakis, conductor (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra)

Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy

JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)

Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

88. Best Opera Recording

Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists, and to the Composer and Librettist (if applicable) of a world premiere Opera recording only.

Blanchard: Champion

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries

Gil Rose, conductor; Anthony Roth Costanzo, Kathryn Henry, Jarrett Ott & David Portillo; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Little: Black Lodge

Timur; Andrew McKenna Lee & David T. Little, producers (The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet)

89. Best Choral Performance

Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.

Carols After A Plague

Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

The House Of Belonging

Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)

Ligeti: Lux Aeterna

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)

Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil

Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)

Saariaho: Reconnaissance

Nils Schweckendiek, conductor (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)

90. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.

American Stories

Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet

Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos

Between Breaths

Third Coast Percussion

Rough Magic

Roomful Of Teeth

Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker

Catalyst Quartet

Field 11: Classical

91. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.

Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light

Robert Black

Akiho: Cylinders

Andy Akiho

The American Project

Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra)

Difficult Grace

Seth Parker Woods

Of Love

Curtis Stewart

92. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with greater than 50% playing time of new material.

Because

Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist

Broken Branches

Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist

40@40

Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist

Rising

Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist

Walking In The Dark

Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)

93. Best Classical Compendium

Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 50% playing time of the album, and to the Composer and Librettist (if applicable) with over 50% playing time of a world premiere recording only.

Fandango

Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?

Christopher Rountree, conductor; Lewis Pesacov, producer

Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

Passion For Bach And Coltrane

Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown & Mark Dover, producers

Sardinia

Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Bernie Kirsh, producers

Sculptures

Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho & Sean Dixon, producers

Zodiac Suite

Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor; Aaron Diehl & Eric Jacobsen, producers

94. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.

Adès: Dante

Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Akiho: In That Space, At That Time

Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony)

Brittelle: Psychedelics

William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth)

Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic)

Montgomery: Rounds

Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth)