The Sphere Reports Operating Losses For Q1

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Sphere Entertainment Co., operators of The Sphere in Las Vegas, announced the financial results for the company’s first fiscal quarter of 2023, with revenue falling to $118.0 million, a decrease of $5.1 million, as compared to the prior-year quarter.

The company, which was officially spun off from MSG in May, also reported an operating loss of $69.8 million, an increase of $18.7 million, and an adjusted operating loss of $57.9 million, an increase of $27.1 million, both as compared to the prior-year quarter.

Notably, the company’s premiere venue, The Sphere in Las Vegas, opened its doors to the public for the first time at the end of September with the first concerts of a residency by Irish rock legends U2. According to Sphere Entertainment, the residency is fully sold out.

Additionally, Sphere Entertainment’s Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Gautam Ranji abruptly stepped away from his position with the company. According to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, Ranji’s resignation was effective as of November 3rd and not the “result of any disagreement with the company’s independent auditors or any member of management on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or internal controls.”

“Sphere’s opening in Las Vegas in September represented a significant milestone, generating worldwide attention and marking the beginning of a new chapter for our Company. We are building positive momentum across Sphere and remain confident that we are well positioned to drive long-term value for shareholders,” said Executive Chair James L. Dolan.

Other upcoming events around the Sphere include a planned multi-day takeover of the Sphere as part of Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, which debuts next week.