Insomniac To Bring Beyond Wonderland To Chicago In 2024

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Insomniac, the producer of electronic dance music events and festivals, is teaming with Chicago-based Auris Presents to bring the Beyond Wonderland festival to Chicago for the first time.

Set for June 1st and 2nd, the two-day electronic music festival will take place at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island with a full slate of music across four stages, including the Queen’s Domain, Mad Hatter’s Castle, Caterpillar’s Garden, and Cheshire Woods.

The festival will also offer culinary experiences, art installations, and interactive technology experiences.

Details on the event’s lineup have yet to be revealed, but organizers promise a full slate of EDM, ranging from house and techno to trance and bass.

Two-day General Admission (18+), GA+ (18+), and VIP tickets (21+) for the debut of Beyond Wonderland Chicago will be available during a presale beginning today at 12 p.m.