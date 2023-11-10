Travis Scott Announces The Next Leg Of His Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Fresh from his nomination for Best Rap Album for the 2024 Grammy Awards, Travis Scott unveiled the second leg of his Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour, which is slated to hit 11 markets in North America, starting in January.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour’s second leg begins on January 3, 2024, in Louisville, KY, with additional stops in Montreal, Columbus, and Chicago, before concluding at the Amway Center in Orlando on January 31st.

$2 from every ticket sold for the run will go to support Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation which is a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.

Tickets for 2024 dates of the Travis Scott Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour go on-sale today at 4pm ET at https://www.travisscott.com.