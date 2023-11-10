Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Taylor Swift’s Bueno Aires Show Postponed Due To Dangerous Weather

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift (Photo: Brian Friedman / Shutterstock.com)
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (CelebrityAccess) — ‘Eras’ star Taylor Swift was forced to reschedule her planned concert in Bueno Aires on Friday due to dangerous weather.

Swift was scheduled to perform as part of her Eras Tour at Estadio Más Monumental, amid expected heavy rain and lighting in the region.

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer,” she shared via social media on Friday.

Taylor is definitely not averse to inclement weather and during her recent performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass, she performed despite torrential rain for more than three hours. She performed a similar feat at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium in May, after a long delay hoping the weather would clear.

Fortunately for Argentina’s Taylor Swift fans, the show has already been rescheduled and will now take place at Estadio Más Monumental in November 12th.

Swift then heads to Brazil for a trio of shows in Rio de Janeiro before closing the South American leg of her Eras tour out in São Paulo.

