Ali Condon Joins WMG As Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the appointment of Alexandra Condon as Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs, a role that will see her serve as the primary liason for policymakers in the EU and its member states, as well as the UK and other European nations.

She will also collaborate with trade associations and other stakeholders to identify potential risks and opportunities for UMG and its labels in the region.

In addition, she will provide strategic guidance to WMG’s leadership and serve as a public advocate for the label group.

She will be based in WMG’s London offices and report to Mark Baker, WMG’s SVP, Public Policy and Government Affairs.

Condon joins WMG from the U.K.-based royalty collection society PRS For Music, where she spent the last decade, serving most recently as its Head of Policy and Public Affairs.

“I’m excited to be joining Warner Music Group. This is a pivotal time for the music industry, with many exciting challenges and opportunities in front of us. It’s never been more important to ensure policymakers understand our business and the need for a legal framework that enables us to keep investing in artists and songwriters,” Condon said.

“Ali’s extensive music and public policy background will be a great asset to Warner Music Group. In her previous roles, she has successfully campaigned for strong copyright legislation in both the UK and EU. We’re delighted to welcome her to the team,” Mark Baker added.