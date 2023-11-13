Download Festival Faces Toughest Year Yet In Securing Headliners

LONDON (VIP-booking) – UK Download Festival Promoter Andy Copping has described the challenges of securing a lineup for the 2024 edition, noting it as the “hardest year” in the festival`s history.

In an interview on Planet Radio’s Planet Rock platform, Copping discussed the hurdles faced in finalizing the lineup for the renowned UK rock festival.

The recently unveiled headliners for Download 2024 include Queens Of The Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold, and Fall Out Boy.

Additionally, the lineup features 80 other acts, such as Corey Taylor of Slipknot, The Offspring, Sum 41, and Royal Blood.

During the interview, Copping candidly shared, “I don’t mind admitting, this year for 2024 we approached 21 different headliners for Download. It’s been probably the hardest year – I’ve said that in previous years before when it’s been hard to put the bill together – but this year has been particularly hard.”

Copping also highlighted that fellow festival promoters were experiencing similar pressures, and he detailed the team`s intensive efforts to secure a diverse and compelling lineup.

Reflecting on the expanded format of this year’s festival, which spanned four days instead of the usual three in celebration of its 20th anniversary, Copping acknowledged the uniqueness of the challenges faced. “Myself and the team, we dug in really hard…We would list all the bands that we should go for and, yeah, it was 21 different acts that we approached. Normally, you’d be looking five, six, seven and you’d find your three from that,” he said.

“This year has been really, really tough to lock bands down and that’s just been the way that it goes – everything goes in cycles. For 2024 it was a little bit light.”

Looking ahead, the next iteration of Download is scheduled to take place at Donington Park from June 14-16.