Melanie Martinez Announces North American ‘Trilogy’ Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum alternative-pop phenom Melanie Martinez has unveiled plans for her most ambitious concert tour to date. The Trilogy Tour will see the evolution of Martinez’s alter ego “Cry Baby” performed live. It will include hits from all three of her Top 10 groundbreaking albums: Cry Baby, K-12, and Portals which have collectively amassed over 14 Billion streams worldwide. The tour gets underway on May 10, 2024, at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and then visits arenas across the US through mid-June. Joining the tour will be special guests Men I Trust, Beach Bunny, and Sofia Isella, on select dates.
Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday (November 14) at 9 am PST, with general ticket sales commencing on Friday (November 17) at 10 am local time.
Martinez recently partnered with boutique fragrance company Flower Shop Perfumes Co. to launch a new four-fragrance collection, Portals Parfums. With pre-sales launched at 11 a.m. on November 1, the direct-to-consumer scents completely sold out late the following evening, in less than 48 hours.
Portals Parfums follows Martinez’s wildly successful 2016 debut fragrance, Cry Baby Perfume Milk, which quickly sold out and can now be found only on reseller platforms for up to $2,000 a bottle. Working with IFF perfumers Natasha Côté, Patty Hidalgo, and Laurent Le Guernec, Martinez was deeply involved in all aspects of development for the new fragrance collection. Much like Cry Baby Perfume Milk, which arrived creatively packaged in a replica vintage baby bottle, Portals Parfums comes in a striking art-sculptured bottle at a full one-foot tall, with a many-eyed creature head that opens like a nesting doll to reveal four glass vials inside. Each unique scent is designed to reflect the four classical elements: Water of Intuition, Air of Clarity, Fiery Passion, and Earthy Abundance.
THE PORTALS TOUR 2023-2024
NOVEMBER 2023
9 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley
10 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Halls Wolverhampton
13 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester
14 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester
15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
17 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
19 – Brussels, Belgium– Forest National
20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
22 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar
23 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall
24 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
26 – Paris, France – Zenith Paris – La Villette
28 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
30 – Lisbon, Portugal – Sagres Campo Pequeno
JANUARY 2024
19 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit
21 – Seoul, South Korea – KBS Arena
23 – Manila, Philippines – World Trade Center Hall A
25 – Singapore, Singapore – Singapore Expo
28 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
30 – Sydney, Australia – Aware Super Theatre
FEBRUARY 2024
2 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage
5 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena
6 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena
***THE TRILOGY TOUR 2024***
MAY 2024
10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
14 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
17 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
21– Denver, CO – Ball Arena
23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
28 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
31 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
JUNE 2024
1 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
7 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
9 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
11 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
13 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena