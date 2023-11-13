Melanie Martinez Announces North American ‘Trilogy’ Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum alternative-pop phenom Melanie Martinez has unveiled plans for her most ambitious concert tour to date. The Trilogy Tour will see the evolution of Martinez’s alter ego “Cry Baby” performed live. It will include hits from all three of her Top 10 groundbreaking albums: Cry Baby, K-12, and Portals which have collectively amassed over 14 Billion streams worldwide. The tour gets underway on May 10, 2024, at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and then visits arenas across the US through mid-June. Joining the tour will be special guests Men I Trust, Beach Bunny, and Sofia Isella, on select dates.

Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday (November 14) at 9 am PST, with general ticket sales commencing on Friday (November 17) at 10 am local time.

Martinez recently partnered with boutique fragrance company Flower Shop Perfumes Co. to launch a new four-fragrance collection, Portals Parfums. With pre-sales launched at 11 a.m. on November 1, the direct-to-consumer scents completely sold out late the following evening, in less than 48 hours.

Portals Parfums follows Martinez’s wildly successful 2016 debut fragrance, Cry Baby Perfume Milk, which quickly sold out and can now be found only on reseller platforms for up to $2,000 a bottle. Working with IFF perfumers Natasha Côté, Patty Hidalgo, and Laurent Le Guernec, Martinez was deeply involved in all aspects of development for the new fragrance collection. Much like Cry Baby Perfume Milk, which arrived creatively packaged in a replica vintage baby bottle, Portals Parfums comes in a striking art-sculptured bottle at a full one-foot tall, with a many-eyed creature head that opens like a nesting doll to reveal four glass vials inside. Each unique scent is designed to reflect the four classical elements: Water of Intuition, Air of Clarity, Fiery Passion, and Earthy Abundance.

THE PORTALS TOUR 2023-2024

NOVEMBER 2023

9 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

10 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Halls Wolverhampton

13 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

14 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

17 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

19 – Brussels, Belgium– Forest National

20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

22 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar

23 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

24 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

26 – Paris, France – Zenith Paris – La Villette

28 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

30 – Lisbon, Portugal – Sagres Campo Pequeno

JANUARY 2024

19 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit

21 – Seoul, South Korea – KBS Arena

23 – Manila, Philippines – World Trade Center Hall A

25 – Singapore, Singapore – Singapore Expo

28 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

30 – Sydney, Australia – Aware Super Theatre

FEBRUARY 2024

2 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage

5 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

6 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

***THE TRILOGY TOUR 2024***

MAY 2024

10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

14 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs

15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

17 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

21– Denver, CO – Ball Arena

23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

28 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

31 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

JUNE 2024

1 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

7 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

9 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

11 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

13 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena