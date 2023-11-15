Porno For Pyros Announce The Horns, Thorns, En Halos Farewell Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Alt-rock pioneers Porno For Pyros announced plans to hit the road for a farewell tour of North American tour after a hiatus of 26 years.

The 16-city tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on February 13th with a performance at the Observatory in Santa Ana, CA, and makes stops in markets such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York before concluding in Montclair, NJ at The Wellmont Theater on March 10.

The tour will mark the 30th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut album and follows the reunion of the band’s original lineup of Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble for a show at the Belasco in Los Angeles in 2022.

They followed the reunion show up with additional live performances in Rockville, Chicago, and Lollapalooza.

PORNO FOR PYROS – HORNS, THORNS EN HALOS FAREWELL TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 13 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Orange County

Thu Feb 15 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego

Sat Feb 17 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

Sun Feb 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Wed Feb 21 – Aspen, CO * – Belly Up Aspen*

Thu Feb 22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Feb 24 –- Omaha, NE – Astro Theatre*

Mon Feb 26 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed*

Tue Feb 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Thu Feb 29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sat Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Parx Casino*

Sun Mar 03 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue Mar 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Mar 07 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Fri Mar 08 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun Mar 10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater