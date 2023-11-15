The Cheat Code Podcast Episode 86: What Are You Willing To Do?

Embark on a deep dive into the beating heart of the music industry in Episode 86, “What Are You Willing To Do?” We kick off with merch vibes, showcasing Rari’s “Fanbase” hoodie and paying homage to Isaac Hayes III’s cultural contributions. As we dissect industry dynamics, ponder the question: is hip-hop down, or is it the battleground of heightened competition with 100,000 daily releases? Explore the post-pandemic scene, where streaming soars, and discover why some believe hip-hop might be facing a crossroads. Insights from Cory Sparks and Jimmy Iovine add sparks to the conversation, questioning whether today’s artists seek greatness or just popularity. Join us for an insightful exploration of the music realm, where dreams are chased, and the pursuit is not for the faint-hearted. Welcome to The Cheat Code – where we decode the industry for you.

