Riot Games Forms A Joint Venture With BMG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Riot Games, the company behind the smash esports hit League of Legends, announced it has expanded its global administration deal with BMG with a new joint artist development venture.

Under the terms of the joint venture, the two companies will focus on signing and servicing songwriters with frontline publishing deals with BMG.

Additionally, the two companies will leverage their reach to generate new creative opportunities across Riot’s properties.

Riot first signed with BMG in 2020 and the two companies have collaborated on a number of successful projects including BMG songwriter SAINt JHN’s co-write of ‘PARANOIA’ and the October 2023 debut single from Riot’s League of Legends-themed virtual band HEARTSTEEL.

“We are thrilled to extend this partnership with BMG. They saw the potential of the Riot ecosystem many years ago and deeply understand our culture. Their creative partnership and best in class global team will be a superpower for us as we take Riot’s music initiatives, across games, esports, and entertainment to the next level,” said Maria Egan, Global Head of Music & Events for Riot Games.

“Riot stands alone in the gaming industry, with a growing entertainment ecosystem around their world class games, powered by hundreds of millions of music-loving gamers all around the world – BMG is proud to be their chosen partner,” added Simon Scherer, BMG President, Repertoire & Marketing, Los Angeles and New York.