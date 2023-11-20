Garth Brooks Takes Las Vegas Residency Into 2024

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Due to overwhelming fan demand, Caesars Entertainment and live entertainment giant Live Nation (LN) have asked Garth Brooks to add 18 new dates to his Las Vegas residency Garth Brooks/Plus ONE in 2024, taking place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“My experience working with the family and crew at Caesars and the audiences of the residency has been next level. I couldn’t have picked a better place or better people to play for,” said Brooks.

Garth Brooks/Plus ONE allows fans to see the Country music superstar up close and personal on The Colosseum stage. No two shows will be the same. With varying instrumentation (fiddle, percussion, background vocals or whole band) – with the occasional special guest, the audience will receive a once-in-a-lifetime experience every night.

The shows will take place September – December 2024, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Monday (November 27) at 10 am PT for the first nine shows and noon PT for the remaining nine shows.

Citi card members can access presale tickets from Tuesday (November 21) at 10 a.m. PT until 10 am Sunday (November 26) at 10 pm through the Citi Entertainment program.

Past ticket purchasers and Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running Wednesday (November 22) at 10 a.m. PT through Sunday (November 26) at 10 p.m. PT. Brooks will return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 29 for the final nine shows of 2023, wrapping on December 16.