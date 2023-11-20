Lollapalooza India Returns For 2024

MUMBAI (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation’s festival producer C3 Presents announced that Lollapalooza India will return for its second year, featuring headliner performances from Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic.

In all, more than 35 international and Indian acts will perform across four stages when the festival lands at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 27-28, 2024.

Along with the announced headliners, the festival will also feature scheduled performances from Keane, Lauv, Jungle, Royal Blood, JPEGMAFIA, Meduza, Malaa, Caribou, The Rose and many more.

Lollapalooza India will be the first time that both Sting and the Jonas Brothers have performed at a Lollapalooza and the festival will feature the first live performances in India for the Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Keane, Royal Blood, JPEGMAFIA, Meduza, Malaa, Caribou, The Rose, Eric Nam and Kenny Beats.

The festival debuted in India in 2023 and drew about 60,000 fans with 4 stages of music that featured Imagine Dragons, Greta Van Fleet,

Tickets for the 2024 edition of the festival are on sale now.