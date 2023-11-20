Universal Music GroupStrikes A Licensing Deal With Ethiopian Music Streamer Sewasew Media

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (CelebrityAccess) — Label giant Universal Music Group announced it has struck a new licensing deal with Ethiopian music streaming and entertainment company Sewasew Multimedia, marking its first-ever agreement in the Ethiopian market.

Under the terms of the deal, Sewasew Multimedia will license and market UMG’s extensive catalog of music in Ethiopia, making music from labels such as Def Jam, Interscope Records, Island Records, Motown Records, Republic Records, and Virgin Records, as well as music from their African divisions, such as Def Jam Africa, Motown Gospel Africa, and Republic Records Africa available on the streaming platform.

The deal will significantly expand the music available to Sewasew’s streaming library, while extending the reach of Ethiopian artists with international audiences, the two companies said.

“We are excited to partner with Sewasew Multimedia to bring UMG’s music to the Ethiopian market,” said Ulrik Cahn EVP Africa, Middle East and Asia. “UMG has a long and successful presence in Africa, and given Ethiopia’s rich and vibrant music culture, we are excited to work with Sewasew Multimedia to help grow the Ethiopian music industry to its full potential.”

“We are thrilled to partner with UMG, the world leader in music-based entertainment to bring their extensive catalogue of music to the Ethiopian market. This partnership is a testament to Ethiopia’s growing importance in the global music industry, and we are confident that it will be a success for both companies,” added Abraham F., Managing Director, Sewasew Multimedia.