Ed Sheeran Uses 14 Fan-Made Projects As The Official Music Videos For Autumn Variations

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Ed Sheeran shared a series of 14 fan-created videos which he will use as the official music videos for each of the 14 tracks on his latest album, “Autumn Variations.”

The series launched on November 21st with the premiere of the first two videos: “That’s On Me” by Beatriz Santamaria Pinha of Brazil and “American Town” by Michael Lamhang which are now streaming on Sheeran’s official YouTube channel.

The videos were selected from more than 4,000 submissions from creators in more than 75 countries around the world after Sheeran invited his fans to create music videos of their own for each song on “Autumn Variations.”

Each video was personally selected for inclusion by Sheeran and were sourced from submissions from Ireland, United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, The Netherlands, the United States, Brazil, Germany, Japan, France, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, and India.

“I made Autumn Variations for the fans and I really wanted to bring them into the fold on this album. I was keen to see how they interpreted the music, so I decided to ask my fans from across the world to make videos for each album track. There were so many wonderful submissions and I’m very happy to announce that I’ll be launching all 14 fan-made videos over the coming weeks, kicking off with That’s On Me. I want to give special thanks to each and every fan who made these videos so special. I love them and hope you will too x,” Sheeran said.

“Angie and I have been together nearly 10 years – and Ed’s music has been there every step of the way. Through love, through loss, and everything in between, his music has been the soundtrack for our lives together. When Ed asked his fans to make music videos for Autumn Variations, we knew that sharing our own story was just one way that we could share, in however small a way, just how much his music has meant to us,” said Michael Lamhang, the American director of one of the videos chosen for inclusion.