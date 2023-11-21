Niko Moon Exits Sony, Contemplates Life As An Indie

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — After four years on the label, country recording artist and songwriter Niko Moon announced he’s parting ways with RCA Nashville/Sony Music Nashville to strike out as an independent artist.

With a career that spans more than a decade, Moon first cracked the charts as a recording artist in 2020 when his hit Good Time topped the Billboard Country Chart and his debut album of the same name reached 12 on the top country albums chart.

However, his follow-up EP, 2022’s Coastin’ failed to resonate with his fans.

In addition to his work as a recording artist, he’s also written eight #1 songs and over 40 major record label cuts for a diverse array of other artists, including the likes of Morgan Wallen, Avicii, Dierks Bentley, Pitbull, Zac Brown Band, Rascal Flatts and more.

“Sony is and will always be the team that helped launch this career and journey I am on, and I am thankful for that. Randy [Goodman] and team have been nothing but supportive of me and my sound, but with the very changing scope of music today, I want the undeniable ability to take my music in any direction possible and deliver it to my fans at a pace that suits me more as a touring artist.”

“Niko has such a great grasp of who he is as an artist and performer. Niko’s fans are consuming music like crazy and want more and we feel the ability and flexibility to release music that might be outside the genre, would be easier to do as an independent artist. Sony is family and always will be, and we are very pleased that this was done as friends. We all look forward to what the fans will get moving forward!” added Chris Kappy, CNO (Chief Navigation Officer) of Make Wake Artists.