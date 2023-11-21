The Orb and David Gilmour Launch ‘Metallic Spheres In Colour’ AI Global Remix Project, Allowing Fans To Re-Imagine Songs From The Classic Album

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour and the British electronic music duo The Orb have teamed up with Sony Music to release a re-imagined version of their 2010 ambient classic ‘Metallic Spheres’ with some help from A.I.

Starting today, fans can visit metallicspheres.io to create their own personalized AI track, including album artwork remixed by A.I. from portions of ‘Metallic Spheres In Colour.’

Fans will be guided through the creation process by a series of indicating the emotion they want the album’s artwork to convey, plus mood and tempo preferences for the available audio, allowing A.I. to create a new remix.

During the remix process, fans will listen to selections from ‘Metallic Spheres In Colour’s musical movements in a live group setting and typing in text that describes how the audio they are hearing makes them feel. The AI model then creates new images in the style of Ghahary’s original based on the emotions it detects in the language inputs.

Fans can then refine the audio by using sliders to indicate the desired mood (chill -> high energy) and tempo (slower -> faster) they want the music to convey. The user’s choices are then combined with the emotional input from the album art they personalized to create a new remix of the movement selection.

Fans can share links to their creations via social media along with their reimagined album covers.

Additionally, remixes generated by fans will be available for purchase as a download in the coming weeks. Select images generated by fans and the A.I system, based on the original image by artist Simon Ghahary, may be included in an upcoming music video supporting the album.