Lana Del Rey, SZA, And Disclosure Among The Headliners Announced For Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024

BARCELONA (CelebrityAccess) — Primavera Sound Barcelona, one of Spain’s leading music festivals, announced the lineup for the festival’s 2024 return, including headliners Lana Del Rey, SZA, Pulp, Disclosure FKA Twigs, Justice, and Mitski, among others.

Now in its 22nd year, the festival will return to its weekend format in Barcelona next year, taking place from May 29th when Phoenix is slated to perform as part of the festival’s free day to June 2st when the festival is closed out with the Brunch Electronik party.

In all, more than 150 artists have been announced for the event when it takes place at Barcelona’s Parc del Fòrum.

Other artists announced for 2024 include PJ Harvey, The National, Vampire Weekend, Arca, Beth Gibbons, Bikini Kill, Charlie XCX, Kim Petra, Peggy Gou, Troy Siva, Rels B, Jai Paul, Deftones, and Clipse, among numerous others.

Fans can register to purchase tickets until November 22nd. The following day, fans will be provided with instructions on how to access the ticket sale via the DICE ticketing platform.

General sales for any remaining unsold tickets will open on 24th November at 11:00h CET on DICE.