The Lineup Announced For Suwannee Spring Reunion 2024

LIVE OAK, FL (CelebrityAccess) — The Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park revealed the lineup for the Suwannee Spring Reunion, featuring four days of live music along the bucolic Suwannee River in Live Oak, Florida.

The 2024 Suwannee Spring Reunion will feature multiple stages of music, offering Americana, newgrass, bluegrass, folk, blues, and more with a lineup that includes artists who have performed at the park before, or who have a connection with the venue.

Performers announced for 2024 include Sam Bush, Railroad Earth, Steep Canyon Rangers, Peter Rowan Walls of Time Band, Donna the Buffalo, Keller Williams’ PettyGrass ft. The HillBenders, Bettye LaVette, The Steel Wheels, Town Mountain, Seth Walker, Jon Stickley Trio, Fireside Collective, Darrell Scott, Jim Lauderdale, Hattie & Joe Craven Trio, Verlon Thompson, Shawn Camp, Jeff Mosier Ensemble, The Grass Is Dead, Roy Book Binder, Leon Timbo & The Family Band, David Grier, Colby T Helms & The Virginia Creepers, Nikki Talley Band, Free Range Strange, Sloppy Joe, Quartermoon, Habanero Honeys, John Mailander: Artist At Large, and Magic Moon Traveling Circus.

“From the very beginning, in 1997, with our first festival at SOSMP (Suwannee SpringFest), we set an intention of a community of love and healing and music and positive impact on the lives of the people who were there. And we attracted those people who needed that in their lives, and many of them are still coming. The Suwannee Spring Reunion is a new version of the events we began so long ago when music festivals were just starting to pop up again after Jerry’s passing. Springfest and Magfest had changed and evolved over the years and now we are gathering everyone together for the big reunion and revival of what commenced during those early years,” said park host and festival director Beth Judy.

Along with music, fans will also be able to enjoy the park’s natural setting with activities such as swimming, canoeing, kayaking, yoga, and disc golf, along with camping options.

Tickets are on sale now. Suwannee Spring Reunion offers a multi-day Weekend Ticket that includes festival admission for four days of music, as well as primitive camping on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Military and Student discounts are available. Children 12 and under are free if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

For more information, please visit https://www.suwanneespringreunion.com.

