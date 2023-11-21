Rolling Stones Announce 2024 North American ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Stadium Tour

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – October 2023 saw the legendary British band The Rolling Stones release Hackney Diamonds – their first album of original material in 18 years. In a “not so surprising but always a surprise” announcement today (November 21), Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood announced they’re taking that material to the road. The Hackney Diamonds tour, promoted by AEG Presents’ Concerts West, kicks off on April 28 in Houston and winds up in Santa Clara, CA, on July 17.

The news you have all been waiting for – the Rolling Stones are hitting the road again! We are thrilled to announce the Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds! Enter your details here: https://t.co/Qe7HyMa6ML to access the fan presale that starts Weds 29 Nov. General onsale commences… pic.twitter.com/t0CNdQ2qkW — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) November 21, 2023

The Stones will hit 16 cities across the US and Canada, playing a combination of early classics, fan favorites and tracks from the new album, according to the tour announcement. The tour is being sponsored by the AARP – the well-known US interest group that focuses on people over the age of 50. It certainly fits as Jagger, Richards and Wood have either hit or passed their 80th birthdays.

Tickets go on sale December 1 at 10 am local time.

News of the tour comes on the heels of a surprise Stones show last month in New York City, where they played a seven-song set and welcomed Lady Gaga to the stage for an encore. The group last played North America on the ‘No Filter’ tour in 2021, just weeks after the passing of drummer Charlie Watts, who had missed one and only one concert since joining the group in 1962.

Hackney Diamonds Tour Routing:

Sunday, April 28, 2024 NRG Stadium Houston, TX

Thursday, May 2, 2024, Jazz Fest New Orleans, LA

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ

Saturday, May 11, 2024 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Lumen Field Seattle, WA

Thursday, May 23, 2024, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Thursday, May 30, 2024, Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Monday, June 3, 2024 Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL

Friday, June 7, 2024 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, June 15, 2024 Cleveland Browns Stadium Cleveland, OH

Thursday, June 20, 2024, Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO

Thursday, June 27, 2024 Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Friday, July 5, 2024, BC Place Vancouver, BC

Wednesday, July 10, 2024, SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA