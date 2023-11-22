AEG Unveils Plans For 8,500-Capacity Arena In Edinburgh Park

EDINBURGH (vip-booking) – AEG Europe has revealed intentions to make a significant new investment in Edinburgh. The company, known for managing prominent venues like The O2 in London, is pursuing approval to construct an 8,500-capacity arena in the heart of Edinburgh Park.

Describing the advantageous location, an official statement highlighted the area’s exceptional accessibility via public transportation, tram stops, mainline stations, bus routes, and motorway connections. The proposed site in west Edinburgh is poised to become the site of a new hub for live entertainment.

The development company Parabola, which owns the land in Edinburgh Park, has agreed to sell the site to AEG to construct the new venue.

Alex Hill, president and CEO of AEG Europe, expressed enthusiasm about the project, saying, “AEG is thrilled to announce this spectacular new arena for Edinburgh. It has immense potential, amplified by Parabola’s transformative development and regeneration of Edinburgh Park. The much-needed 8,500-capacity arena will bring world-class live music and entertainment to Edinburgh, further cementing its reputation as a destination for culture and global tourism.

We look forward to this development becoming an integral part of the local community and complementing one of the best cities in the world for the arts and live entertainment.”

Peter Millican, chairman and founder of Parabola, echoed excitement about collaborating with AEG to create an iconic venue for the city.

AEG will submit a planning application for the Edinburgh arena to the City of Edinburgh Council soon. The decision is expected within six months, with construction slated to commence in early 2025 and the inaugural events projected to occur in 2027.

Public consultation exhibitions will be organized at Edinburgh Park as part of the planning process.