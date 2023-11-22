Final Four Members of K-Pop Group BTS Enlist In Military

SOUTH KOREA (CelebrityAccess) – The four members of the K-pop group phenomenon BTS have enlisted in the military, their label BigHit Music has announced.

“We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process,” said the label in a statement. “The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course”.

“We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook until they complete their military service and safely return,” it continued. “Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists.”

In the country of South Korea, any eligible men must serve between 18 and 21 months in the military between the ages of 18 and 28. The country made an exception for BTS, allowing the older members of the group, Jin and J-Hope, to delay their military service until they were 30 and 29. Requests for the group to avoid military service entirely were rejected.

It is assumed, especially via the BTS Army (BTS fans), that once all members of the band have completed their mandatory service, they will reunite in 2025. Until that time, an 8-part documentary titled Monuments: Beyond the Star is set to launch on Disney + in December. The trailer for the upcoming documentary is below.