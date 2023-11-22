Range Media Partners Signs Multi-Platinum Artist Alec Benjamin

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – With his new single “Different Kind of Beautiful” quickly making noise on the streaming charts, singer/songwriter Alec Benjamin has signed with Range Media Partners’ Music Division. Benjamin performed the track last night (November 21) on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch here.

“Different Kind of Beautiful” offers a glimpse into the artist’s upcoming third studio album, slated for release next year by Elektra. It will be the follow-up to 2022’s (Un)Commentary which propelled Benjamin to a worldwide headlining tour, including his debut appearance at the Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival.

“Alec is one of the most prolific songwriters of his generation,” says Evan Winiker, Managing Partner at Range Music. “Being a part of his storytelling journey is a privilege for all of us at Range.”

Since his debut in 2018, Benjamin has achieved notable milestones with hits like “Let Me Down Slowly” (triple platinum), “Water Fountain” (platinum), “Oh My God” and “Devil Doesn’t Bargain” (gold). Earlier this year, he shared the stage with John Mayer as the opening act on the latter’s Solo tour; he was also part of Google’s recent AI experiment, Dream Tracks.

Benjamin’s music continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, with an extensive track record with over 10B+ global streams, 20M+ social media followers across his platforms, 123M+ in playlist reach and 1.6B+ YouTube views on his channel.

The Range Media Partners division is helmed by Managing Partners Matt Graham, Jack Minihan, Evan Winiker, Tyler Henry, Melissa Ruderman, Chris Thomas, Cory Litwin, Shawn McSpadden, as well as Partners Michele Harrison, Greg Johnson, Rachel Douglas, Ace Christian and Joel Zimmerman. Since its inception a little over two years ago, the division has launched its own label in partnership with Capitol Music Group (CMG) and Virgin Music & Artist Label Services (Virgin) and represents a wide range of talent, including Jack Harlow, Saweetie, Justin Tranter, Cordae, Midland, Murda Beatz, Nova Wav, Nicky Romero, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Hailey Whitters, Lauv, MAX, HARV, Sean Douglas, Wondagurl, Yola, Eric Bellinger, Pentatonix, Luke Grimes, Ryan Bingham, Geoff Wharburton, Stephen Wilson Jr., Paul Russell, Dylan Gossett, and more.