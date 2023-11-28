ONErpm Launches $12 A Year Do-It-Yourself Music Distributor – OFFstep

(Hypebot) – Digital music distributor ONErpm has launched OFFstep, a companion do-it-yourself (DIY) service that charges $12 per year for unlimited releases.

$48 and $96 per year plans add additional services like daily stats and playlist tracking and can be used by two and four artists, respectively. Artists on all OFFstep plans to retain 100% of the royalties.

At launch, OFFstep distributes to 45 outlets, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, YouTube, Soundcloud, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

ONErpm has also added ONErpm Enterprise Solutions, which is designed to offer record labels and content owners a content management system that includes distribution and workflow management.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.