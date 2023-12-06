Music & Pro Wrestling Celebrities Set To Meet Fans At Christmas 4 Kids Tour Show

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Today, Christmas 4 Kids revealed this year’s celebrity lineup for its 2023 Tour Bus Show. Participating music artists include 3 Doors Down, Noah Thompson, Lorrie Morgan, Tyler Farr, Drew Parker, Michelle Wright, T. Graham Brown, Craig Wayne Boyd, Bucky Covington, Jesse Keith Whitley, TG Sheppard, Kelly Lang, Ronnie McDowell and many more.

In addition, this year’s event will include household names from the world of professional wrestling: 6x WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James and WWE SmackDown’s Nick Aldis. The bus show will take place on Monday (December 11) from 5 pm – 9 pm CT at the Hendersonville, TN Walmart, located at 204 Anderson Lane North.

The event provides fans with a behind-the-scenes look into an artist’s home away from home. Fans can speak one-on-one, take photos, and receive autographs with any of the participating celebrities.

Admission to the event is $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 2-12 and $20 for a family pass. Admission for children under two is free. Tickets may be purchased on-site the day of the event. All proceeds from the non-profit’s tour bus show and annual benefit concert at the Ryman go towards giving hundreds of underprivileged children a better Christmas.

On Tuesday (December 12), over 400 underprivileged children from 30 different elementary schools around Middle Tennessee will participate in a day-long shopping excursion. This special day consists of a chauffeured trip from their school aboard an entertainer’s luxury tour bus, dinner, and a party hosted by Santa. To wrap up the day, the tour buses journey to the Hendersonville Walmart, where the kids receive a brand new winter coat and $175 to spend on anything they like.

You can view the full lineup and get more information on the Christmas 4 Kids event HERE.