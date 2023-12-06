Darius Rucker Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Three-time Grammy Award-winner Darius Rucker was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 4.

After being introduced by former Universal Music Group (UMG) Nashville Chairman/CEO Mike Dungan, Rucker shared, “This is stuff you don’t even dream about when you’re from South Carolina…all I ever wanted was to be a singer, but you never dream that this stuff is going to happen.

“Usually, you’re going record to record or tour to tour, and when this happens, you get to sit down and think about the whole thing,” Rucker shared with Variety as he reflected ahead of receiving the Hollywood Walk of Fame honor. “You think about when the band started, in a dorm at the University of South Carolina, and then all the hard work, playing for seven years before you got a record deal. You think about going to Nashville and being told it was never going to work. You think about the first No. 1 [record] you ever had.

“You think about all that stuff, and you have to believe in fate because one step to the left or one step to the right, and I’m not here talking to you. So you just thank God everything happened the way it did.”

Rucker recently released his latest album, Carolyn’s Boy, an homage to his late mother, a woman he celebrates as the sole reason for “who I am, how I am, what I am.”