Taylor Swift Named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year For 2023

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Capping the end to a successful year, Taylor Swift has been named as Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2023.

“This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been,” Swift told Time Magazine. “Ultimately, we can convolute it all we want, or try to overcomplicate it, but there’s only one question: Are you not entertained?”

Taylor topped the list of candidates that also included the recently coronated King Charles III, Hollywood strikers, Chinese President Xi Jinping, A.I. innovator Sam Altman, and Vladimir Putin, among others.

Swift dominated headlines this year, with her chart successes from the re-release of her music following a copyright dispute with her former label, Big Machine Records, as well as her record-breaking Eras tour, which is on track to become the most successful tour in history when all is said and done.

She also broke records in November when her song “Anti-Hero” was nominated for the Grammy for Song of the Year, marking the seventh time Swift has been picked as a potential recipient for the accolade.

Swift also swept the MTV Video Music Awards, taking home 9 total trophies, tying the record for most VMAs ever collected in one night alongside Peter Gabriel, who set the record in 1987.