Julieta Gutierrez Macias Named CFO At OVG360

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and advisory, Oak View Group announced the hiring of named veteran finance executive Julieta Gutierrez Macias as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of OVG360.

Gutierrez Macias will assume her new duties at OVG360 immediately, overseeing the division’s financial and accounting activities and reporting to OVG360 President Chris Granger and Ade Patton, OVG’s CFO.

Before joining OVG360, Gutierrez Macias served as chief operating officer for Sodexo Live! airport lounges in North America after previously serving as the division’s global CFO and the North America CFO for Sodexo’s sports and entertainment division. Her prior experience also includes senior roles at Areva, Alstom and Procter & Gamble.

“With her impressive background in financial planning, strategy, and analysis, Julieta is the ideal choice for this role as we continue our rapid growth and expansion of services,” said Granger. “With her unique global experience, she will serve as an incredibly valuable resource as we look to serve new partners outside of North America. We’re thrilled to welcome Julieta to the team.”

“I look forward to stepping into this pivotal role at such an exciting time for the company,” said Gutierrez Macias. “This is a great opportunity to join a first-class team with a shared vision of providing best-in-class services to our venues and partners.”