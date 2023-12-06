Aaron Lewis Postpones The Remainder Of His 2023 Solo Shows For Vocal Rest

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Stained frontman and country recording artist Aaron Lewis announced that on the advice of doctors, he’s postponing the remaining shows of his 2023 American Patriot Acoustic Tour to rest his vocal cords.

“Life has reminded me I’m creeping up on 52,” Lewis said. “After recording a new Staind album, a new solo album and playing 150-plus shows this year, my doctors have insisted I take this month off to give my voice some much needed rest before I do damage to my cords. It kills me to say this, but I have to listen to the professionals. Have a great holiday season and I look forward to seeing everyone in 2024.”

Lewis’ PR rep went on to clarify that the affected dates were only for his shows as a solo artist and Staind’s 2024 tour plans remain unchanged at present.

Shows impacted by the postponement have already been rescheduled, except for a scheduled performance in Saginaw, which has been canceled.

Rescheduled dates:

Concord, NH | 12/7 to 4/3

Springfield, MA | 12/8 to 2/17

Verona, NY | 12/9 to 2/16

Nashville, IN | 12/14 to 8/25

Nashville, IN | 12/15 to 8/24

Saginaw, MI | 12/16 to 8/10

Saginaw, MI | 12/17 – canceled