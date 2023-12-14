Rising Urbano Sensation Maria Becerra Signs With Wasserman

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Wasserman Music announced the signing of Argentine urban pop star Maria Becerra for representation in all territories except Latin America.

The deal caps a breakout year for the 23-year-old Becerra and follows her recently inked global deal with Warner Music Latina, four Latin Grammy nominations, and the chart success of her most recent album, 2022’s La Nena De Argentina.

The album was the first ever to have its songs occupy the top 5 positions on Billboard’s Argentina Hot 100, with the album’s singles hitting the top 10 in charts, as well as racking up more than 760 million Spotify streams to date worldwide.

Maria Becerra is represented worldwide (except in Latin America) by Wasserman Music agents Juan Toro and Ryan Soroka.