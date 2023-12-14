Promoter 101 Episode 229: TMG’s Founder Louie Messina

The Promoter 101 Podcast Is back with a very special holiday episode, featuring the founder of the Messina Touring Group (MTG) Louis Messina, recorded at the Aspen Live Conference on December 7th, 2023. The tour promoter for Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, George Strait, The 1975, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, Eric Church, Blake Sheldon, Shawn Mendes, Lumineers, and Vance Joy gets very real about the challenges, and success of touring the biggest artists in the world.

A War Story from Entourage Talent Associates’ President Wayne Forte sharing the challenges of breaking into new world markets.

Psyko Steve Presents & The Rebel Lounge Owner Stephen Chilton talks about the pitfalls of festival-promoting.

Hosted By: Emporium Presents’ Dan Steinberg + Works Entertainments’ Luke Pierce.

