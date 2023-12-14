Forward Momentum Announces New Riverbeat Music Festival

MEMPHIS (CelebrityAccess) – Forward Momentum, owned by a group of prominent Memphians focused on improving the city and its rich music, has announced the name of Memphis’ newest music festival, the Riverbeat Music Festival. The three-day event will take place at Tom Lee Park on May 3-5, 2024.

Jeff Bransford, Forward Momentum: “Riverbeat will bring the community together to celebrate an exciting new chapter in the rich musical history of Memphis by creating an immersive fan experience across a wide range of musical genres.”

The festival will attract Memphians and out-of-town music lovers to the city, thus growing the local economy and supporting job creation and local businesses like restaurants, hotels, and other attractions.

Following the success of the Mempho Music Festival, Forward Momentum has been securing major music talent for RiverBeat, with the lineup and ticket information expected to be announced in early 2024.

For more information and to sign up for the latest news on artist lineup and ticket sales, fans can log onto Riverbeat.com or follow RiverBeatFest on Instagram, Facebook, and X.