Celine Dion’s Sister Claims The Singer Has Lost Control Of Her Muscles Due To Stiff-Person Syndrome

(CelebrityAccess) — Celine Dion‘s sister, Claudette Dion, provided an update on the Canadian music legend, claiming Celine has lost control of her muscles as a result of her medical condition, Stiff-Person Syndrome.

In a French-language interview with Dec. 12 on 7 Jours, Claudette said her sister “works hard” but has lost control of her muscles, including her vocal cords.

“If you only knew how many calls we receive at the Foundation to hear from Céline,” Claudette told the publication during the French-language interview. “People tell us they love her and pray for her. She gets so many messages, gifts, and blessed crucifixes. She works hard, but she has no control over her muscles. What makes me sad, is that she was also so disciplined.”

Celine Dion has largely been away from the public eye since her diagnosis three years ago but recently made several appearances, including at one of the shows for Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Residency. She also turned up at an NHL hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Las Vegas Golden Knights at the city’s T-Mobile Arena in November.