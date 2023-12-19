Maggie Rogers, Laurie Anderson And The Phillip Glass Ensemble Among The Performers Announced For The Annual Tibet House Benefit Concert

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert, long a fixture of New York’s social scene, will return to The Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in February.

Now in its 37th year, the long-running concert series will feature a lineup that includes Maggie Rogers, Laurie Anderson, Maya Hawke, The Philip Glass Ensemble, and Tenzin Choegyal, Scorchio Quartet.

Uma Thurman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard and Arden Wohl will serve as the evening’s honorary chairs, with Phillip Glass as the event’s Artistic Director.

Proceeds from the concert, which has consistently been a standing-room-only event for more than three decades, will go to support The Tibet House, a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 at the request of Tibet’s exiled spirtual leader, the Dalai Lama to ensure the survival of Tibet’s culture.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now, ranging between $35-$200 and are available from Carnegie Hall’s Box Office.