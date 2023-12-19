Following This Year’s Weather Disaster, Wacken Open Air Adds An Arrival Day For 2024

WACKEN, Germany (CelebrityAccess) – Organizers for the German metal fest Wacken Open Air announced an expansion of the festival with the addition of an extra arrival day for campers in 2024.

The addition of an extra arrival day follows weather-related setbacks for the festival this year, when heavy rains inundated the festival grounds, forcing organizers to significantly reduce the event’s capacity, leaving some ticketholders outside the gates and looking in.

“The memories of our 2023 festival are still on our minds, as is the gratitude towards our Heroes, the people who stayed at home and made W:O:A 2023 possible in the first place,” a spokesperson for the festival said, announcing the additional arrival day. “I n 2024, we want to do everything we can to avoid a similar situation.”

Fans seeking to take advantage of the extra arrival day must register online for the day they plan to arrive in order to access the camping area. Fans who register will receive an access pass, providing them with access to the camping area.

Additionally, festival organizers revealed that some camping areas at the festival will be opened on Sunday ahead of the event, including Bauer Uwes Garten, Camper-Park, and the W:O:A-Campground.

Wacken Open Air 2024 is scheduled to take place from July 31st to August 3rd in the village of Wacken in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany. The festival, which is already fully sold out, will feature headliners such as The Scorpions, Amon Amarth, Opeth, and In Extremo, among others.