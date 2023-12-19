Wonky Logic Signs A Songwriting Deal With Bucks Music Group

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Bucks Music Group announced the signing of Dwayne Kilvington, better known to the music world as the performer, writer, and producer Wonky Logic, to an exclusive worldwide songwriting deal.

Wonky Logic first made a name for himself as a founding member of Steam Down and has performed with jazz musicians such as Luke Wynter (Nubyian Twist), Geordan Reid Campbell (GEO) and Klezmer band Tantz.

He’s also spent considerable time on the road, touring with Nightmares On Wax, Eddie Chacon (Musical Director), John Carrol Kirby, Nubya Garcia, Theon Cross, Wiyaala, Afla Sakey and K.O.G.

“I’m genuinely buzzing about signing a publishing deal with Bucks Music Group! I can’t wait to get stuck in and start working with all of the amazing people on the team. I’m especially excited about working closely with Rhiannon. Her warmth and professionalism fill me with confidence and I’m eagerly anticipating what we can achieve together,” Kilvington said.

“We’re super excited to be working with Dwayne at Bucks. His musicianship is off the charts and is an integral part of a scene I’ve been championing for years – one that is finally starting to make its way to the forefront. Dwayne brings his own unique sound to the party – his production is incredibly vibrant and skillful and, as a multi-instrumentalist, MD, and songwriter, I’m keen to get to work and help his artistry develop alongside other artists,” added Bucks Music Group’s A&R exec Rhiannon Bramley.