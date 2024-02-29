Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: First Avenue Production’s Dayna Frank

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz
Dayna Frank is CEO of First Avenue Productions. She’s also the co-founder and first President of the Board of the National Independent Venue Association. We discuss her involvement in the passage of the Save Our Stages Act and the formulation of the new TICKET Act and the ins and outs of getting things accomplished in D.C. as well as concert promotion in the Twin Cities. Dayna is a powerhouse, she gets things done!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/dayna-frank-155112616/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dayna-frank/id1316200737?i=1000647520971

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7zsWVHxKh74DTPYJBqqSxY?si=NbRXXFZkRt6heOEbalsltg

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/a912f67c-fbaf-4dda-89d6-b71db5c47472/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-dayna-frank

