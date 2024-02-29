The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: First Avenue Production’s Dayna Frank

Dayna Frank is CEO of First Avenue Productions. She’s also the co-founder and first President of the Board of the National Independent Venue Association. We discuss her involvement in the passage of the Save Our Stages Act and the formulation of the new TICKET Act and the ins and outs of getting things accomplished in D.C. as well as concert promotion in the Twin Cities. Dayna is a powerhouse, she gets things done!

