Ottawa Bluesfest Announced Its 30th Anniversary Lineup

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Mark Monahan and his team revealed the lineup for the 30th annual Ottawa Bluesfest, which takes place at the city’s LeBreton Flats Park from July 4-14.

Headliners announced for the festival’s RBC-sponsored main stage include Mother Mother, Nickelback, 50 Cent, Maroon 5, Zac Brown Band, Neil Young Crazy Horse, Tyler Childers, Motley Crüe, and Nas.

Other artists on the bill for the fest’s 30th anniversary include Noah Cyrus Charley Crockett; Blue Moon Marquee; Jon Muq; Medicine Singers ft. Lee Ranaldo, Yonatan Gat & Zoon; Priyanka; Blues Harp Blow-Off featuring Jerry Portnoy, Annie Raines, and Steve Marriner; Ben Howard; Chelsea Cutler.

“As an internationally recognized event attracting hundreds of thousands of fans, we pride ourselves in presenting a broad and diverse lineup,” says the festival’s executive and artistic director Mark Monahan.

Ticket presales for 2024 kick off on March 1st with the the general onsale launching the following day at 10AM.

The full list of the initial artist announcements for Ottawa Bluesfest 2024

(July 4) Mother Mother; Orville Peck; Tokyo Police Club; Leith Ross; The Dip, Priyanka; Campbell & Johnston; Country Club Pool Boy; Funeral Lakes; LH Express; OK Naledi; Sandra Bouza; MELO-T

(July 5) Nickelback; Warren Zeiders; Noah Cyrus; Ziggy Alberts; Bywater Call; Aleksi Campagne; Danielle Allard; Jaclyn Kenyon; May Davis; Mia Kelly; The Artichoke Hearts; MELO-T

(July 6) 50 Cent; Mt. Joy; Killer Mike; Shred Kelly; Etran De L’Aïr; Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers; City Fidelia; Hopper; Lynne Hanson; Nice On; Turbo Street Funk; MELO-T

(July 7) Maroon 5; Future Islands; Chelsea Cutler; Pokey LaFarge; Blue Moon Marquee; Hussy Hicks; ALAMUSIC; Cinzia & The Eclipse; Brooke Blackburn; FOG Blues & Brass Band

(July 10) Zac Brown Band; Charley Crockett; Matthew Good; Medicine Singers ft. Lee Ranaldo, Yonatan Gat & Zoon; Texas King; Jon Muq; Nicolette & The Nobodies; Caroline Jones; Blackburn Brothers; ALAMUSIC; Murray Kinsley & Wicked Grin; Yarro

(July 11) Neil Young Crazy Horse; Josh Ross; Corb Lund; Steph Strings; Chambers DesLauriers; ALAMUSIC; Alexa Goldie; Jessica Pearson and The East Wind; John Allaire and The Campistas; Kaya Fraser; Merle Marlow Band

(July 12) Tyler Childers; Bahamas; TALK; Jerry Portnoy; Bombino; Annie Raines & Paul Rishell; Brittany Kennell; Empress Nyiringango; Raphael Weinroth-Browne; summersets; Wild Remedy; DJ Eazy EL Dee

(July 13) Mötley Crüe; The Tea Party; JJ Wilde; Garret T. Willie; TJ Wheeler; Sean Pinchin; Tony D Band; Blues Harp Blow-Off; DJ Eazy EL Dee

(July 14) Nas; Ben Howard; Geneviève Racette; Le Winston Band; JW Jones; DJ Eazy EL Dee; Training Season