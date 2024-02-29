ASM Global Builds On The Success Of Its Supplier Diversity Program

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and live event company ASM Global announced it is marking the first anniversary of its international supplier diversity initiative by expanding the Business Incubator Program (BIP) and introducing the Supplier Diversity Legacy Program, intended to foster a more diverse supply chain.

“An incredibly important component in our ASM culture and business strategy is cultivating inclusion throughout our global venues. At ASM, we recognize the importance of including local, small, and diverse-owned businesses in our ecosystem and acknowledge our impact on the vendors and the people in the communities we serve and live in,” stated ASM President and CEO Ron Bension.

ASM Global’s supplier diversity initiatives are intended to identify and develop relationships with suppliers and service providers from the local business community with a focus on diversifying ASM Global’s worldwide supply chain.

The initiatives announced this week include:

The ASM Global Business Incubator Program: An intensive six-week program that includes classes designed to help emerging businesses to succeed, providing mentorship, access to resources and strategic partnerships.

Supplier Diversity Legacy Program: An intensive nine-month course for businesses seeking sustained growth on an international scale.

“This program is exclusive to graduates of the Business Incubator Program, ensuring a cohort of advanced learners who have completed the foundational six-week course. It emphasizes advanced learning, strategic planning and global business development, preparing participants to contribute meaningfully to ASM Global’s diverse supply chain,” stated Ama Erbynn, ASM Global’s VP, Strategic Sourcing and Procurement.

“ASM’s commitment to these programs is unparalleled in the live entertainment space. They’ll continue to grow and enrich everyone involved on so many levels. It’s at the core of our business strategy today and into the future,” added Quanittia Gibson, ASM Global Manager, Supplier Diversity.