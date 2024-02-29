Dina Meyers Named SVP Of Business Development At Round Room Live

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Family entertainment and exhibitions producer and promoter Round Room Live announced the hire of Dina E. Meyers for the role of Senior Vice President of Business Development.

A seasoned entertainment executive with more than 3 decades in the industry, Meyers will take point on fostering growth and securing new content and projects for Round Room.

Meyers, who previously held roles at AEG Live and S2BN Entertainment, joins Round Room Live after a stint as Head of New Markets & Business Development for Lighthouse Immersive where she oversaw an aggressive rollout of the “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibition throughout North America.

Along with her new role at RRL, Meyers will continue to head up her own company, DEM Entertainment Consulting.

“I’m thrilled to join this stellar team of pioneers in live family events and transformers of new and iconic intellectual properties. Having a shared history with both Stephen and Jonathan (Linden), I’m able to hit the ground running which is really exciting. Round Room is eager to explore new areas as part of their expansion, and I can’t wait to help them take their vision to the next level,” Meyers stated.

“With her accomplishments ranging across innovative event production, key partnerships, sponsorship activations, and broad industry relationships, we’re excited to welcome Dina to the Round Room family. We have worked with Dina in the past and she is the consummate professional who will provide an important forward-facing approach to advancing the Round Room brand and project development,” added RRL founder and Co-President Stephen Shaw.