The 2024 MTV EMAs Announced For Manchester’s Co-Op Live

MANCHESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — MTV announced that the 2024 MTV European Music Awards will take place at the brand new Manchester arena, Co-Op Live.

“The MTV EMAs is one of the biggest global music celebrations, bringing together local and international artists to create iconic performances for fans around the world. With music at the very heart of Manchester’s rich creative heritage, this vibrant city – with the state-of-the-art Co-op Live – will guarantee a supercharged 2024 show,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount, and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+.

“Manchester is a dynamic and innovative city with the infrastructure to deliver a live music event of the scale of the MTV EMAs. We look forward to spotlighting this world-class destination – and the cutting-edge Co-op Live arena – on the global stage,” added Paramount’s Lee Sears, President, International Markets Advertising Sales.

The awards show is scheduled to take place on November 10th and will air on MTV in over 150 countries and will be available via Pluto TV and on-demand on Paramount+.

The arena, which is managed by Oak View Group, is scheduled to open its doors to the public for the first time on April 23rd with performance by British stand-up comic Peter Kay.

“Co-op Live has been designed from the ground up to offer, at its core, a truly exceptional live music and fan experience, and we are delighted to be hosting an event which epitomizes what our venue stands for. We are honored to become part of the MTV EMAs story, and to cement Manchester’s standing within the global live entertainment industry,” added the arena’s Executive Director & General Manager Gary Roden.