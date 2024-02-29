Too Lost Extends Publishing Admin Deal With BMG

(Left to right): Kris Munoz (SVP, Legal & Business Affairs, BMG); Elena Occhipinti (Head of Business Affairs, Too Lost); Buster Ross (Director of A&R Too Lost); Alex Silverstein (COO, Too Lost): Gregory Hirschhorn (CEO, Too Lost): Marian Wolf (Chief of Staff, SVP BMG Publishing); Aldo Davalos (GM, Head of Business Development, Too Lost); Henry Bishop (Director of A&R, BMG); Damien Ritter (Director of Communications, Too Lost); Courtney Young (Head of Label Services, Too Lost): Jeremy Weinapple (Senior Data Scientist, Too Lost).

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music and technology company Too Lost announced they have renewed their publishing administration with BMG.

The partnership, which was launched in 2021, provides Too Lost’s independent artists with enhanced publishing administration, A&R, and synch services.

The deal covers rights for songs such as “Jocelyn Flores” by XXXTENTACION, “BEEF” FloMix by Flo Milli, viral TikTok sensation “The Chicken Wing Beat” by Ricky Desktop, along with publishing interests for artists such as Potsu, Nic D, Rockit Music, Emily Vaughn, Daddyphatsnaps, and more.

As part of the expanded partnership, the two companies will continue to seek to sign and develop new artists and songwriters and to explore potential business opportunities.

“BMG has been a fantastic partner to our growing music publishing operation and I look forward to extending our working relationship and making new strides in the years ahead,” stated Too Lost Co-Founder and CEO Gregory Hirschhorn

“The team at Too Lost saw the next generation of artists early on and successfully identified and executed a unique service proposition that enables creatives to release music in a financially beneficial manner. We look forward to further building on our solid foundation with the Too Lost team,” added Henry Bishop, BMG’s Director of A&R.