Australian Comedian Celeste Barber Announces U.S. Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Australia’s actor, writer, and comedian Celeste Barber announced the details of her forthcoming “Backup Dancer” North American tour.

Known as Australia’s “Queen of Comedy” Barber’s North American run launches on May 2nd at the Netflix is a Joke Comedy Festival in Los Angeles.

The Live Nation-produced tour will also make stops in markets such as Toronto, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Las Vegas, and New York City, where Barber is slated to perform at The Beacon on May 11th.

The tour is scheduled to conclude on June 21st when Barber takes the stage at the Athenaeum Center in Chicago.

Tickets presale began Wednesday, Feb. 28. Additional presales are scheduled through the week before the general public onsale on March 1st.

CELESTE BARBER: BACKUP DANCER TOUR DATES:

Thu May 02 | Los Angeles, CA | Orpheum Theatre – ‘Netflix Is a Joke’ Comedy Festival Show, On Sale Now

Sat May 04 | Phoenix, AZ | Orpheum Theatre

Wed May 08 | Washington, DC | Warner Theatre

Thu May 09 | Boston, MA | Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Sat May 11 | New York, NY | Beacon Theatre

Sun May 12 | Philadelphia, PA | Miller Theatre

Tue May 14 | Seattle, WA | Moore Theatre

Wed May 15 | Vancouver, BC | Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Thu May 16 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

Fri May 17 | Portland, OR | Newmark Theatre

Wed May 29 | Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle

Thu May 30 | Nashville, TN | James K Polk Theatre @ TPAC

Fri May 31 | Indianapolis, IN | Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

Sat Jun 01 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sun Jun 02 | Toronto, ON | Meridian Hall

Wed Jun 05 | Montreal, QC | L’Olympia de Montréal

Fri Jun 07 | Las Vegas, NV | The Summit Showroom

Sat Jun 08 | Las Vegas, NV | The Summit Showroom

Sun Jun 09 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre

Mon Jun 10 | Dallas, TX | Majestic Theatre

Thu Jun 13 | Austin, TX | Paramount Theatre

Fri Jun 14 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Sun Jun 16 | San Diego, CA | Balboa Theatre

Thu Jun 20 | Minneapolis, MN | State Theatre

Fri Jun 21 | Chicago, IL | Athenaeum Center